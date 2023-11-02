Magic Johnson pulls up to Lakers game wearing $605 Versace t-shirt, poses with K-Pop band 'Le Sserafim'

NBA legend Magic Johnson always makes sure to attend as many LA Lakers games as possible in his free time. The basketball player turned billionaire made his presence felt in a fashionable sense as he mingled with multiple personalities scattered around the vicinity.

In the most recent game of the LA Lakers taking on the city rival LA Clippers, the five-time NBA champion decided to attend the game. Among the personalities that Johnson met was the K-Pop group 'Le Sserafim', who also enjoyed the matchup.

The Korean Pop stars were in full force, having all five members - Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae - pose with the three-time league MVP. Le Serrafm is in the USA right now as part of their global tour 'Flame Rises'.

What also captured people's attention was the Versace t-shirt that Magic wore while posing with the Korean Pop group. According to Versace.com, the logo t-shirt is priced at 50,400 Indian rupees, converted to USD, is $605.

With the riches that Magic Johnson accumulated from his playing days and entrepreneurial ventures, the shirt's value is just too cheap for him to get and it shows his appreciation for branded clothing.

On to the basketball game, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to beat the LA Clippers in overtime, 130-125, to improve their record to 3-2 to start the 2023-24 NBA season

LeBron James posted 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal while Anthony Davis tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks three assists and two steals. D'Angelo Russell also had a strong performance with 27 points and six assists.

How Magic Johnson became a billionaire

Forbes reported that Magic Johnson has officially achieved billionaire status and he is the fourth athlete to earn that title. At the age of 64, Johnson's net worth ballooned to $1.2 billion and his wealth came from his majority ownership of EquiTrust insurance company.

Under Johnson's control, EquiTrust increased its assets from $16 billion to $26 billion for the past decade. Aside from the insurance company, the Lakers legend has investments in sports teams and properties like the NFL's Washington Commanders, MLB's LA Dodgers and the WNBA's LA Sparks.

Magic's interest in expanding his portfolio now includes emerging markets in NFTs and CBD products. He also serves on the board of directors in Fanatics and Cameo. In the past, Johnson dipped his finger into establishing a chain of movie theaters and investing in the expansion of Starbucks, where he has sold both of his shares.

During the playing career of Johnson, he earned $40 million and that is now a small fraction of what he is worth right now. Aside from Magic Johnson, the other three billionaire athletes include Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.