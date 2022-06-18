"GSW Head Coach Steve Kerr is on my Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches" - Magic Johnson puts Steve Kerr in his top-5 coaches ever, reveals the other 4 as well

Throughout his time in the NBA, Steve Kerr has seen great success. He was a member of two dynasties with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, and has now played a role in cementing another.

Following their Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors added another championship to their trophy case. Between his playing and coaching days, Steve Kerr now has nine total championships on his resume.

With this title, Steve Kerr is now a member of an extremely exclusive club. He is one of two people in league history to win a championship in four different decades as a player or coach. The other being his former coach in Chicago, Phil Jackson.

While most were congratulating Golden State for securing another title, some took the time to give Steve Kerr his flowers. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to social media to say that Kerr belongs on the Mount Rushmore of NBA head coaches.

"GSW Head Coach Steve Kerr is on my Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches with Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach and Greg Popovich."

This is a top-tier group of names and is well-deserved for Kerr after what he's done since taking over the reigns in Golden State.

Does Steve Kerr belong in the conversation among the greatest coaches ever?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 6, Warriors-Celtics

At this point, it's hard not to say that Kerr should be in the conversation with the likes of Phil Jackson and Greg Popovich. Not only did he help create the NBA's latest dynasty, but completely revolutionized the game as well.

Since becoming head coach of the Warriors back in 2014, Kerr has posted a record of 429-200 in the regular season and 93-34 in the playoffs. In just his second year as a head coach, he led Golden State to a record-setting 73 wins in the regular season. A mark many thought would never be broken.

While turning the Warriors into a title contender, Kerr also put a system in place to help elevate someone who is now arguably a top-ten player of all time. Who knows what Steph Curry would have become if not for the brand of basketball Kerr created in Golden State.

Many reach the mountaintop once, but it's going back multiple times that separates the good from the great. There might have been a small rough spot in their dynasty, but the Warriors are right back on top. Based on their success over the last decade, Kerr has without a doubt earned a spot on Mount Rushmore.

