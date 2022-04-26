"I was Kareem's rookie and he told me to have my newspaper at seven o'clock in the morning" - Magic Johnson recalls how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made him fetch hotdogs for himself 

Magic Johnson was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." They discussed Johnson's first year as a professional. Johnson provided some insight about what it was like being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's rookie. He stated:

"I was Kareem's rookie, and he told me to have my newspaper at seven o'clock in the morning."

Johnson's other tasks included getting Abdul-Jabbar's water and gatorade during practice and buying him hot dogs before their flights. Despite how many requests he was given, Magic Johnson enjoyed having Kareem as his vet. He said:

"I did everything for Kareem, and I loved every minute of it."

Magic Johnson was selected first overall by the LA Lakers back in 1979. He was a generational college prospect, and many expected him to become one of the game's all-time greats.

Despite his notoriety, the future Hall of Fame point guard had a similar experience to most first-year players. Magic Johnson had to endure numerous rookie duties.

Even today, rookies are at the whim of the veteran who takes them under their wing. It is almost like a rite of passage into the league's brotherhood. Some might have it easier than others, but that was not the case for Johnson.

These duties don't seem to have put any strain on their relationship. Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar were a dominant pairing, securing three championships in a span of five years.

They are both viewed as two of the greatest players in the game's history.

Magic Johnson and his fun-loving personality

2022 NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland Ohio.

Along with being a phenomenal player, Johnson's infectious personality set him apart. Even to this day, he can light up any room with his fun-loving personality and charismatic smile.

Because of his easy-going nature, Magic Johnson willingly took on the job given to him by Abdul-Jabbar. Despite being a top pick, he didn't expect any preferential treatment.

In today's era, a situation like this would be extremely rare. Most top picks are handed the keys to the franchise. Rookie duties are now left for late first-round and second-round draft selections.

In hindsight, it's always enjoyable when legends pull back the curtain on times like this. It's crazy to think that, while Johnson was fetching Abdul-Jabbar's newspapers and hot dogs, the two were gearing up to win a championship.

Edited by Adam Dickson