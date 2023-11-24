Magic Johnson's "commander swag" is on point as he enjoys Thanksgiving with family

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took to social media and shared a couple of images with his family, as they celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday. Thanksgiving is one of the biggest national holidays in the United States with family members gathering to celebrate.

"Back home with my family enjoying a blessed thanksgiving. On behalf of me, Cookie, my mother Christine, and the entire Johnson family we wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!!

"My family and I thought we’d enjoy some turkey, dressing, and all this incredible food sporting our Commanders swag!" Magic Johnson wrote on X (former Twitter).

In the summer, Johnson invested in the NFL and became a part owner of the Washington Commanders. Now a businessman, the NBA legend has ownership stakes in NFL, MLB, MLS and WNBA teams.

Magic Johnson says the Lakers are a 'championship team' this season

Magic Johnson was part of the LA Lakers team that won five championships in the 80s. Since retiring and especially in the social media era, he usually shares his thoughts on the Lakers and his expectations from the team.

Herecently spoke about what he expects to see from the 17-time NBA champions this season. Magic Johnson reckons the Lakers can challenge for the title, calling them a 'championship team'.

"This is a championship team, and they shouldn’t run away from that. They should embrace that and then go for it. I think LeBron (James) sees it too.

"One thing I’m really happy about is that he can see that he has a championship team. And when him and Anthony Davis feel like, ‘Oh, man. OK, we can win it all,’ watch out for them," Magic Johnson said, per the Los Angeles Times, via Yahoo Sports.

"This is going to be one of the most exciting seasons, because this is an exciting team. See, everybody we got can run. They can jump. … I like the variety, because we can have so many different lineups in there. That’s how you win. That’s how you win the championship. You got to have versatility in your lineup and we have it."

After the end of the first month in the regular season, the Lakers are still in search of consistency. They are seventh in the West with nine wins and seven losses, trailing the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) by three games.

Following their home loss to the Dallas Mavericks (104-101), they will look to gte back on track on Saturday when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.