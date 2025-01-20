Magic Johnson's granddaughter Gigi Johnson shares her excitement as she forges her own path in the world of volleyball

Gigi Johnson, granddaughter of basketball legend Magic Johnson, is carving her path in a different sport, volleyball. The daughter of Andre Johnson, Magic's eldest son, took to Instagram to share a video documenting her volleyball journey.

The 5'6 setter of Actyve Volleyball Club wrote about her enthusiasm as the new season starts.

"Excited about this team and this season."

While Gigi Johnson is following her illustrious father into sports, she's doing it in a different category. The same can't be said of the Lakers great's other children who have taken a totally different approach in their careers.

His first son Andre, who has kept a relatively low profile, is involved in the entertainment industry. His other son from his wife Cookie, Earvin "EJ" Johnson isn't keeping a low profile like his elder brother as he is well known for his role in the Rich Kids of Beverley Hills. Meanwhile, adopted daughter Elisa Johnson is involved with the Magic Johnson Foundation.

Magic Johnson's son heartfelt birthday wishes for daughter Gigi Johnson

Gigi Johnson turned 16th in December 2024 and her dad, Andre Johnson posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram where he prayed for her and wished her all of life's great blessings.

"Happy 16th Birthday Babygirl. I am so proud of you and love who you are...You are one of my life's biggest blessings and I am beyond grateful to God for you."

Andre opted not to follow in Magic Johnson's basketball footsteps despite playing in high school. He played for Waverly High School and Everett High, wherein he averaged 12 points and six assists per game.

Instead of going pro like his dad, he focused on his education and business pursuits. He joined his father's company as an executive vice president, a move announced on Instagram on November 29, 2023. Alongside a role in his father's company, he worked as a producer for Hydra Entertainment and held positions at the Virtual Reality Company and Mythical Games

He is married to Lisa and they have two children, Gigi and Avery Johnson. He has been sharing details about his family with more than 21,000 followers on his platforms.

