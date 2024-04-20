Magic Johnson serves Lakers recipe to outshine Nuggets in revenge playoffs face-off 

The LA Lakers’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans means that they have set up a tantalizing first-round playoff series against defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were humbled last time around en route to the Nuggets’ 2023 championship run.

While Nikola Jokic was rampant throughout the series, one of the biggest reasons the Lakers lost was the backcourt dominance of Jamal Murray and company.

Murray top-scored in Games 2 and 3 with 37 points each and completely outperformed the likes of Austin Reaves and De’Angelo Russell. This has led many to believe that it is the backcourt that might decide the series once again, as Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to be one of them.

On X/Twitter, Johnson claimed that much of the series might once again be decided by the guards on the court:

“For the Lakers to have any chance to beat the Nuggets this time around, the guards have to bring their A-game. Last year, the Nuggets' guard trio of Bruce Brown, KCP, and Jamal Murray were dominant! The Lakers’ key to win will be DLO, Reaves, Vincent, and Dinwiddie outperforming Murray, KCP, and Braun.”

Johnson has seemingly shown the way of how the Lakers could overcome the Nuggets. However, both he and the fans are well aware that the series might require a humungous effort from the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James in particular, ideally on both ends of the court.

LA Lakers face uphill task in Denver Nuggets series

The Nuggets are now against an opponent they swept 4-0 in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. This is bound to give them confidence, although it might be a bit too early to discount the Lakers.

A late flourish in the regular season helped them maintain their seventh position. While quite a few fans wanted them to lose against the New Orleans Pelicans to then set up a clash against table toppers OKC Thunder instead, an extravagant team display meant that they face the Nuggets in the first round.

Of course, LeBron James has seen off bigger challenges during his time in the league, regardless of the occasion. Speaking before the series, he maintained confidence, and claimed that too much emphasis was being made on the 2023 conference finals rematch:

"I think you're putting a little bit too much emphasis on it. This is our first-round matchup. I mean, we're looking forward to the postseason. But I haven't been, like, looking forward to the rematch. The game is played how it's being played, and this is the matchup. So we're looking forward to that challenge."

Considering the fact that the Nuggets are one of the biggest contenders for the title once again, the clash also represents a chance for LeBron and Co. to prove their credentials. Failing that, they will head towards another premature exit, which is almost certain to lead to a considerable shakedown.

