LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson recently shared an interesting story about his teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Joining Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Johnson shared the experience of building chemistry with Kareem.

The LA Lakers drafted one of basketball's most talented young prospects during the 1979 NBA Draft. By picking Magic Johnson out of Michigan State University, the Purple and Gold had selected a player who would completely change the look of the franchise.

With his flamboyant style of play laced with his trademark flair, Magic was hard to ignore on the basketball court. While pairing this with his outgoing personality, Johnson was a whole lot of things.

While this made him a compelling character to be around, Magic had a lot of work to do in order to get acclimated to the Lakers team of the time. Specifically, the leader of the Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Johnson and Jabbar became one of the most prominent duos in the NBA over the course of their time spent together as teammates. However, as per Johnson, laying the foundation for this relationship was quite challenging.

On the latest episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, Magic Johnson expressed what it was like trying to build chemistry with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. When asked how long it took "Cap" to buy into what Magic was trying to do, he said:

"It took him all season, that first year. So, in that first game, he hits a skyhook from the free throw line. Not from down low. From the free throw line to win the game in San Diego. So I go running, I jump and I'm jump-choking him and I didn't let go for about 2-3 minutes. Because I had never seen a shot like that."

"So he got me to the locker room, 'Rookie, come here! Don't ever do that. We have 81 more games to go. We can't be this high after game one.'"

With players in the locker room setting their eyes on Magic, he recollected his response to Kareem:

"'You hit a shot like that 81 more times, I'm going to jump in your arms 81 more times.' And that showed him that I wasn't going to change. You can't intimidate me and I wasn't going to change."

Magic also recollected how Kareem always remained aloof while others celebrated plays. However, this led to a hilarious instance during the playoffs when, after a highlight reel play, Abdul-Jabbar was left looking for someone to celebrate with.

With both players gradually developing an inseparable bond, the LA Lakers formed one of their most successful dynasties.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were immensely successful together

The LA Lakers' teams of the 80s were a sight to behold. Living up to the nickname of the "Showtime Lakers," the Purple and Gold were immensely successful, with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leading the side.

Although Kareem remained the dominant influence of the team for a large part of the decade, Johnson blended his talents beautifully with the NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer. Adding valuable elements such as Michael Cooper, James Worthy and Byron Scott over the course of the decade, the Lakers became a force to be reckoned with.

Kareem retired after the 1988-89 season. However, at this point, the Lakers had already dominated for the better part of the decade.

Winning five championships alongside Johnson, the duo paired up efficiently to bring out the best in each other.

