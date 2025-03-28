Magic Johnson & tennis icon link up to raise Dodgers' championship flag ahead of Tigers game

NBA great Magic Johnson and tennis legend Billie Jean King led the raising of the championship flag of World Series champions LA Dodgers in their home opener for the new season against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The two sports icons, who hold stakes with the Dodgers, were among those present at Dodger Stadium to celebrate the team's championship conquest last season.

The team shared a carousel of photos and videos of the banner-raising ceremonies on Instagram, with Magic Johnson and King joined by other stakeholders.

In 2024, the Dodgers won their second World Series title in five years, defeating the New York Yankees, 4-1, in a best-of-seven series. First baseman Freddie Freeman was named the World Series MVP.

The victory took the Dodgers' World Series titles to eight and fifth overall in Major League Baseball history.

LA defeated Detroit on Thursday 5-4, with Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman, and Teoscar Hernandez drilling home runs. The team improved to 3-0 for the season after opening their campaign with a sweep of the Chicago Cubs in their two games in Japan.

Magic Johnson happy to see Dodgers achieve steady success

Basketball Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson was part of the ownership group that acquired the LA Dodgers in 2012. He was happy to see the team maintain steady success under their watch.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, is a founding member of Guggenheim Baseball Management, which manages the Dodgers. He reportedly contributed $50 million to the team's $2 billion purchase price, representing a 2.3% stake.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the historic Dodger franchise ... "[We] intend to build on the fantastic foundation laid by Frank McCourt as we drive the Dodgers back to the front page of the sports section," said Magic Johnson when they acquired the team.

Magic Johnson was part of the ownership group that acquired the LA Dodgers in 2012. - Source: Getty

Since coming on board, Johnson's management group has seen the team make it to the World Series four times, winning two of them (2020 and 2024).

The Dodgers are now looking to sustain their success by winning back-to-back World Series titles, something that has not been achieved in the league since the New York Yankees won their third straight title in 2000.

Apart from being part-owner of the Dodgers, Johnson also holds stakes in the LA Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL) and Washington Spirit (NWSL).

