"Magic Johnson ... in his third year in the NBA had Paul Westhead run out of the Lakers" - NBA analyst not surprised about Kevin Durant wanting Steve Nash and Sean Marks out

Many NBA fans are unhappy with how Kevin Durant has handled his situation with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. Durant has reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai to either trade him or fire head coach Steven Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Fox Sports' Rob Parker is not surprised by Durant's demands, as Magic Johnson did that during the early part of his career.

On a recent episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast, Parker said that Johnson wanted out of the LA Lakers in his third season if the Lakers did not dismiss coach Paul Westhead. Then-Lakers owner Jerry Buss sided with his superstar and fired Westhead.

"Magic Johnson was one of the most revered players in NBA history," Parker said. "In his third year in the NBA, (Magic) had Paul Westhead ran out of the Lakers as head coach. ... Where are all those people like, 'Oh, Kevin Durant is the worst guy in the world.'"

Parker also clarified that he's not defending Durant's actions and demands, but that's something going on for a long time in the NBA and sports in general. He even cited the situation between Tom Brady and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

"I'm not defending Kevin Durant by any stretch of the imagination," Parker explained. "This is not new, and I agree with you (guest co-host Veejay Huskey) whether they write it or not that Tom Brady as long as Bruce Arians was there was gonna retire. ... This is the part of the NBA. It's not new."

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant and Tsai had a meeting over the weekend to talk about the former's situation. Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request while also demanding that Tsai choose between him or Nash and Marks.

Kevin Durant linked with Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

When Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets, his preferred destinations were the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. The Golden State Warriors teased a reunion, but that never materialized. The Toronto Raptors also made an offer, but the Nets wanted Scottie Barnes.

It seems now that Durant could be eyeing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some people within the Sixers organization are interested in acquiring Durant. Begley noted that the Sixers will likely package Tyrese Maxey with Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle and draft picks.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



But I’m told the Sixers may not have enough for what Brooklyn is looking for in a trade



This will be intriguing to watch I’m told Kevin Durant is still close with James Harden & would like to play with him & Joel Embiid, as well as a few other teams, confirming @IanBegley But I’m told the Sixers may not have enough for what Brooklyn is looking for in a tradeThis will be intriguing to watch I’m told Kevin Durant is still close with James Harden & would like to play with him & Joel Embiid, as well as a few other teams, confirming @IanBegleyBut I’m told the Sixers may not have enough for what Brooklyn is looking for in a trade This will be intriguing to watch https://t.co/VaRqmubhNd

Begley also added that Durant can see himself playing for the Celtics. It was widely reported two weeks ago Boston made an offer to the Nets. The Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick, but Brooklyn declined and demanded more.

Durant is still one of the best players in the league, but his injury history might have scared off potential suitors. The Nets also have ridiculous demands for their superstar, which is understandable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav