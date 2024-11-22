Magic star's game-winner against Lakers breaks internet as LeBron and Co. finally lose at home - "Franz Wagner is Big Bron's daddy again"

LeBron James' LA Lakers suffered their first home defeat on Thursday, losing 119-118 to the Orlando Magic on star forward Franz Wagner's deep last-second 3-pointer. The improbable finish left NBA fans on social media in disbelief.

LA appeared in good shape, leading 118-114 with 27.0 seconds remaining. However, Wagner converted a layup with 20.2 seconds to go and later intentionally fouled Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis, who missed both free throws.

That left the door open for Orlando to tie the game with a two-pointer or win it with a triple. With time winding down, Wagner drilled a 26-foot step-back 3 to give his squad a 119-118 advantage with 2.5 seconds left.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other end, Davis couldn't connect on an 18-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, leading the Magic to stun the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

LA's loss ended its six-game winning streak, dropping it to 10-5 and 7-1 at home. Meanwhile, Orlando, playing without star forward Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique), improved to 10-7.

Following the contest, fans on X/Twitter celebrated Wagner's season-high 37-point performance and electric game-winner.

"Franz Wagner is Big Bron's daddy again," @tweet_amulya said.

"Franz Wagner > Michael Jordan," @Goldenapolis wrote.

"Franz delivers when it matters most!" @RaisingWiser said.

Meanwhile, others blasted Davis for his late-game struggles at the charity stripe.

"Lights were brighter for AD," @wagmi_11 said.

"AD needs to be fined," @DiamondPicksss wrote.

Franz Wagner reacts to Magic delivering Lakers their first home loss

In addition to his season-best 37-point scoring mark, Franz Wagner recorded six rebounds, a career-high 11 assists, a season-high-tying four steals and four triples.

Following his well-rounded showing, the fourth-year forward touched on the magnitude of the young Magic handing the veteran-laden Lakers their first home loss.

"I thought we showed a lot of character," Wagner said (Timestamp: 0:52). "Back-to-backs are never easy, especially here and especially with them making a run in the fourth, and it shows a lot of growth from a young group that we got the win."

Expand Tweet

Through 17 outings, Wagner is averaging career bests of 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game, shooting 47.2%.

If he maintains his improved production and continues carrying Orlando in Paolo Banchero's absence, he could be on track to earn his first All-Star selection.

Also Read: Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform vs Magic after career night? (Nov. 21)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.