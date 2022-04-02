“Magic wasn’t better than Bird, whoever had the best record won MVP” - Charles Barkley on Shaquille O'Neal's argument for winning the 2005 MVP ahead of Steve Nash

The race for the 2022 NBA MVP award is on, and someone might come out feeling robbed, just like Shaquille O'Neal believed he was in 2005.

As things stand, this will undoubtedly be one of the closest races in league history, as there are at least three players who are deserving.

Although it will come down to votes, the process often favors players whose teams have the best record. In the 2005 race, the award went to Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash, whose team finished atop the Western Conference standings with a 62-20 record.

"Is he true MVP or a sympathy MVP?"

"You can't even make a free throw down the stretch buddy." One of the closest MVP races, separated by 34 points. @SHAQ "Is he true MVP or a sympathy MVP?" @SteveNash "You can't even make a free throw down the stretch buddy." One of the closest MVP races, separated by 34 points.@SHAQ "Is he true MVP or a sympathy MVP?"@SteveNash "You can't even make a free throw down the stretch buddy." https://t.co/iOFNTVL56H

On the "Dan Patrick Show," TNT analyst and former Suns star Charles Barkley talked about how the MVP award unfolded.

"See, Shaq is 100% wrong in his argument," Barkley said. "It's like when these guys on television today who have no talent, they argue about the Michael Jordan-LeBron (James) thing. It's like, wait a minute, there's no right or wrong answer. I'm a Michael guy, and I love LeBron. LeBron is amazing.

"But these guys on television who have no talent argue about stuff, like, it's a lose-win proposition. So, it's always went to the guy who had the best record in the NBA. It never went to the best player. Michael Jordan was probably the best player in the NBA for three years before he won MVP because his team wasn't winning.

"The Phoenix Suns had the best record in the NBA those years. Was Shaq a better player than Steve Nash? Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! But my Phoenix Suns had the best record in the NBA. If you go back and look in the last 30 years, Magic wasn't better than Bird. Whoever had the best record won MVP. Same thing with Kobe (Bryant).

"Kobe probably should have won a couple of more MVPs because he was better, but his team was mediocre. So, this fake argument they have every year who should get MVP. Joel (Embiid), Joker (Nikola Jokic), Devin Booker and Giannis (Antetokounmpo), it's got to be one of those four guys. If you vote for somebody else, you're just trying to be contrary."

Shaq has a case, considering his Miami Heat finished as the best team in the East with a 59-23 record.

Shaquille O'Neal won only one MVP title in his career

Big Shaq is arguably the most physically dominant player in NBA history, but the big fella won only one MVP award in his 19-year career. His only MVP nod came in 2000 as he also won his first NBA title with the LA Lakers.

Although his resume is not stacked with MVP awards, Shaq had a very successful career. He won four NBA championships and was the Finals MVP in three of them.

The Big Diesel also knew how to score. While he won only two scoring titles, he led the league in field goal percentages a record 10 times.

