"Make Charles Barkley your VP" - Shaquille O'Neal pitching Presidential candidate idea gets comical reaction from NBA fans

Even when he was actively competing, Shaquille O'Neal was a versatile individual. Besides his basketball career, he engaged in various off-court pursuits. Now that he has retired, he has more leisure to immerse himself in various activities, be it music, business, or philanthropy.

Fans were left both surprised and amused when the legendary center unexpectedly shared a post on Instagram, seemingly indicating his interest in entering the world of politics.

Shaq shared an image of himself wearing a "Shaq for President" shirt, accompanied by the caption:

“Would you vote for me?”

Given Shaq's penchant for humor, fans had a range of amusing responses to the post.

Certain fans expressed their willingness to vote for Shaq, under the condition that he had the beloved Charles Barkley as his running mate.

“Make Charles Barkley your VP,” one said.

“Only if you're running mate’s Charles Barkley,” added another.

Some fans approached the idea of Shaq's political aspirations with a more practical outlook.

“This isnt saying much but you are barely ahead of Biden & just behind Trump… man our country is in bad shape when Shaq is a legit option for president,” commented a fan.

“Sure why not 😂. At this point Bugs Bunny is a better option than the two running,” added another.

The anticipated contenders for the upcoming election include the current president, Joe Biden, seeking re-election, and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who is running for a nonconsecutive second term.

Should both secure their party nominations, it would be the first presidential rematch since 1956. The inauguration of the election's winner is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025.

Some were encouraging and supportive of Shaq's aspirations.

“I’d be inside the voters booth Shaqtin a Fool!” said one.

“Might as damn well you employing half the country with your business ventures anyway Diesel for President,” added another.

Although his post is likely not meant to be taken seriously, it demonstrates the widespread popularity and likability of Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal reveals the first time he voted

In 2020, on his podcast "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the former Los Angeles Lakers center admitted that he had never cast a vote until recently.

"You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I've never voted before, America," O'Neal, who was 48 at the time, said. "But, now I'm doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite."

"In other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good," he added.

During that summer, O'Neal collaborated with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and former First Lady Michelle Obama's voting initiative, “When We All Vote,” to introduce the #MyStartingFive challenge. This initiative aimed to inspire more individuals to register and prepare for voting.

"Everyone needs to go out and vote, period,” he said in July 2020.

O'Neal concluded his NBA career in 2011 and subsequently transitioned into an investor, entrepreneur, and television personality.