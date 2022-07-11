"Make one more run together my guys !!" - Former All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets suggests Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to stay in Brooklyn

Kevin Durant's trade request has the Brooklyn Nets considering their options. Reports suggest they could also trade Kyrie Irving.

Former All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets, Kenny Anderson, posted a tweet suggesting Durant and Irving run it back one more time.

The prospect of Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn seems too good to be true

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four, Eastern Conference first-round

The Brooklyn Nets have gone through it all over the past few seasons.

The Nets started as a young team facing first-round exits. They acquired Irving and Durant, becoming promising contenders with two franchise players. After receiving James Harden, they became title favorites. They traded Harden to Philadelphia this season. Now, they face the possibility of losing Durant and Irving as well.

Kevin Durant's trade request wasn't completely unforeseen. Murmurs around the league suggested that the precarious situation around Kyrie Irving could elicit a trade request from Durant.

The Nets acquired Ben Simmons at the trade deadline in February. The trade included Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who strengthened their bench. Drummond left in free agency, signing with the Bulls. Seth Curry will not enter free agency until 2023.

Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract. The front office has no interest in trading Simmons. Nic Claxton signed a two-year extension, and sharpshooter Joe Harris will be back.

If Kevin Durant comes back to play for the Nets in 2022-23, they can still be a promising contender. Durant, Irving and Simmons are the big three in Brooklyn. Their roster has a good mix of offense and defense.

Coach Steve Nash will need to configure the rotation to use his array of shooters and playmakers to appease his stars, build chemistry and, hopefully, secure wins.

But the reality remains that Durant wants a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are reportedly in no hurry to move either Durant or Irving. While KD and Irving may not be interested in Kenny Anderson's advice, they may remain in Brooklyn this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far