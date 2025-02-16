"Make a wish kid" - NBA fans react to LiAngelo Ball's All-Star live performance debut

Basketball player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball performed at the All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco and left fans with varied reactions on social media.

Introduced by his brother Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls, 'G3 Gelo' performed his hit song 'Tweaker' to hype up the crowd at the Chase Center for the night's festivities that included the Skills Challenge, 3-point Shootout Contest and the Slam Dunk Competition.

Fans gave their reactions on LiAngelo Ball's All-Star Weekend appearance and performance, taking to X to share their thoughts.

"Make a wish kid," a not-too-convinced fan wrote.

"Crowd was deada** asleep during the Gelo performance," another user moved to highlight.

"No one cared," one fan said.

"He made music for the hood. They ain't there," a comment pointed out.

"The fact he's on the court and LaMelo couldn't after being the top voted player is wild lmao," another wrote, making reference to the absence of Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball in the All-Star Game.

"Never heard of this guy," a fan laid down.

One fan, meanwhile, deviated from the usual take, and enjoyed the performance, saying, "Nice performance."

LiAngelo Ball's All-Star Saturday Night performance was his latest national appearance as a recording artist. Last month, he also performed "Tweaker' during a timeout in the opening half of the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in the Motor City.

LiAngelo Ball confident of his musical talent

While he has his share of doubters as a musical artist, LiAngelo Ball said he has a rap game that can hold its own against others.

He shared this in an interview with Complex, in light of his brewing beef with rapper-turned-sports commentator Cam'ron, saying:

"Other people gonna (disagree), that's their legend. I'm not disrespecting him... I'm feeling like I'm up there with my music."

Ball got his recording career going last month after releasing his song "Tweaker," which became a viral hit for its bouncy beat and catchy flow thar reminds one of Southern hip-hop in the 1990s. The song caught the interest of Def Jam Records, which signed him to a recording deal worth $13 million.

He is readying next his follow-up song "Can You Please?" which is steadily getting airplay and doing the rounds on social media.

While his recording career has taken off, LiAngelo Ball, 26, has made it known that his dream of making it to the NBA and join his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball is still alive and just waiting for an opportunity to come along.

Ball was a three-star recruit out of Chino Hills High School in California. He was initially set to play for UCLA in college, but off-court issues prevented him from doing so.

He has since bounced around, having stints in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, the affiliate of the Chalotte Hornets, and in the Mexican league.

