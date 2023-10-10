"Makes my stomach hurt": Ayesha Curry voices concern over Isreal-Hamas conflict with heart-wrenching post

Ayesha Curry is one of many who have reacted to the Gaza-Israel conflict. The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the gruesome picture unfolding in Israel.

Curry couldn't believe what she was reading when it was reported that the Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, would execute one Israeli hostage on live television for every airstrike in Gaza.

Responding to an Instagram post that outined the latest developments in the invasion, Curry shared in her story:

"Makes my stomach hurt. Just devastating."

Ayesha Curry couldn't believe the horrific update amid the ongoing Isreal-Hamas war (@ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Ayesha Curry's comments comes following many NBA players and teams sharing their thoughts and prayers to the innocent lives lost in the terrorist attacks. At the time of writing, over 900+ people have lost their lives and over 100 people were abducted, according to Israel authorities.

Israel has increased airstrikes on the Gaza strip and has sealed off movement of essentials in retaliation for the bloody incursion by Hamas militants, who have pledged to kill more Israeli hostages. Four days after the war, bodies are still being found following the Hamas' unprovoked attack into southern Israeli towns.

Kyrie Irving was one of the stars who took to X (formerly Twitter) who condemned the attack and hopes that peace would prevail. Also taking a stand are the Miami Heat, but there have been mixed responses to the franchise's decision.

Meanwhile, Ayesha has been vocal about her views on the world. Hence, it's not surprising that she feels strongly for the deadly Hamas strikes in Israel.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are known for their philanthropic work

The power couple that they are, both Ayesha Curry and the Warriors sharpshooter Stephen, are known for their philanthropic work. When not playing on the basketball court or launching skincare products, the Currys are busy giving back to the community.

"Eat Learn Play" is a philanthropic organization founded and run by the couple, with the focus on improving the lives of young children in disadvantaged areas.

Earlier, the organization helped rebuild a schoolyard for two schools within the Oakland school district so that children could enjoy educational and safe play during their break.

Known for being genuine people, both Ayesha Curry and Steph have been actively involved in doing work that benefits the society.

With the ongoing invasion claiming lives and leaving Israel in tatters, it won't be surprising if the Currys do their bit in aiding and provide relief to those affected.