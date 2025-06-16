"Making his own starting line-up": NBA fans erupt as Giannis Antetokounmpo teases 'Baby #5' with unmissable video

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known not just for his MVP-caliber game but also for his playful, sometimes risqué remarks about his wife, Mariah, often delivered in viral videos that leave fans laughing. He gave fans another moment to chuckle over in a recent TikTok post.
With Gunna’s “one of wun” playing in the background, Antetokounmpo appeared hyped and flirtatious, grinning as he captioned the clip:
“When she tells me to get ready for baby #5.”
Fans were quick to react to the “Greek Freak” showing his cheeky side once again. The couple already shares four young children: sons Liam, 5, and Maverick Shai, 3, and daughters Eva Brooke, 1, and newborn Aria Capri.
“Making his own starting line-up,” one fan said.
“Starting a whole starting lineup at this point,” another added.
Here are other reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s video.
Mariah sends heartfelt message to Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks’ early exit
After a crushing 119-118 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, marking his third straight early postseason exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo received love from home.
His wife, Mariah, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram featuring their family at Fiserv Forum.
She wrote:
“To my husband, look at this life you created! We love you μπαμπάς (dad). You make us proud every single day.”
Despite the heartbreaking result, Antetokounmpo delivered a monster performance: 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks on 9-of-17 shooting across 44 minutes.
The Bucks' collapse came at the hands of the Pacers, who closed out the series with an 8-0 run in the final 39 seconds of OT — and who now represent the East in the NBA Finals against the Thunder.
As Milwaukee looks toward a pivotal offseason, questions swirl around the future of the roster — and that of Antetokounmpo himself.
