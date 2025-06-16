"Making his own starting line-up": NBA fans erupt as Giannis Antetokounmpo teases 'Baby #5' with unmissable video

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known not just for his MVP-caliber game but also for his playful, sometimes risqué remarks about his wife, Mariah, often delivered in viral videos that leave fans laughing. He gave fans another moment to chuckle over in a recent TikTok post.

Ad

With Gunna’s “one of wun” playing in the background, Antetokounmpo appeared hyped and flirtatious, grinning as he captioned the clip:

“When she tells me to get ready for baby #5.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans were quick to react to the “Greek Freak” showing his cheeky side once again. The couple already shares four young children: sons Liam, 5, and Maverick Shai, 3, and daughters Eva Brooke, 1, and newborn Aria Capri.

“Making his own starting line-up,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Starting a whole starting lineup at this point,” another added.

Here are other reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s video.

Zak☘️ @ZakKnowsBall68 LINK They don’t call him Greek Freak for nothing

Ad

KlawedUP🦇 @KlawedUP LINK Greek Freak in the sheets

Ad

E🪐 @justmenede LINK Bro will have 10 kids by age 35

Ad

Ant Man † @sca4rrrr LINK Someone take Giannis phone away from him 😭😭

Ad

Mariah sends heartfelt message to Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks’ early exit

After a crushing 119-118 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, marking his third straight early postseason exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo received love from home.

His wife, Mariah, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram featuring their family at Fiserv Forum.

Ad

She wrote:

“To my husband, look at this life you created! We love you μπαμπάς (dad). You make us proud every single day.”

READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Antetokounmpo pens emotional message after 3 consecutive 1st round exits

Despite the heartbreaking result, Antetokounmpo delivered a monster performance: 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks on 9-of-17 shooting across 44 minutes.

The Bucks' collapse came at the hands of the Pacers, who closed out the series with an 8-0 run in the final 39 seconds of OT — and who now represent the East in the NBA Finals against the Thunder.

As Milwaukee looks toward a pivotal offseason, questions swirl around the future of the roster — and that of Antetokounmpo himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More