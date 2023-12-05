Malika Andrews seemingly embarrassed about NBA In-Season Tournament predictions as Pacers and Pelicans cause upsets

Malika Andrews had a sheepish reaction after her 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Predictions bombed with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers propping up upset wins over the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics respectively. Ahead of the start of the quarterfinals, the ESPN analyst had shared her prediction that the Kings and Celtics would advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas. But it wasn't meant to be with both underdog teams getting the better of the favorites.

The Pelicans eliminated the Sacramento Kings 127-117, while the Pacers notched up a 122-112 win over the Celtics. This meant that both of Andrews' predictions were wrong.

She took to X and used a couple of emojis to react after the two games.

Come Tuesday, she listed the LA Lakers to win against the Phoenix Suns, and the Milwaukee Bucks to get the better of the NY Knicks. It will be interesting to see if her predictions come true this time.

Malika Andrews made headlines for her coverage of the Josh Giddey incident

Malika Andrews, the host of ESPN’s "NBA Today," received massive criticism for keeping mum on the alleged inappropriate relationship between OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddeya and a minor.

During the Draft night in June, she had called out rookie Brandon Miller for his involvement in an alleged wrongful death lawsuit. Miller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Also expressing outrage was former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant about the analyst's coverage of the sensitive issue.

Jumping to her defense was Stephen A. Smith, who said she was just doing her job as a journalist.

“The city of Charlotte is considered the Bible Belt. When Brandon Miller showed up at South Carolina, you would have thought he was Hillary Clinton. They were screaming, ‘lock him up, lock him up, lock him up,' How in God’s name does Malika Andrews not ask that question on draft night? She had to … that goes for any journalist," Smith said.

Both Smith and Andrews may have had different takes on various issues when talking NBA on and off the court, but that didn't stop the former from sticking his neck out for the 28-year-old.

The controversial debate aside, Malika Andrews is now focusing on the In-Season Tournament, and while she took her failed predictions with good humor, it remains to be seen if the rest of her predictions for Tuesday's slate of games come true.