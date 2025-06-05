"Maluach and Wembanyama would be scary together" - NBA fans react to Spurs showing interest in drafting 7-foot-2 big man, forming twin towers

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, allowing them to trade or draft a young prospect. Currently, they're leaning towards using the pick to enhance their youth. Rumors suggested Spurs might select Dylan Harper - the projected second pick - but drafting the 6-foot-6 guard might create a logjam in the backcourt.

Ad

San Antonio has De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, both players need time on the floor. Additionally, the organization could welcome back veteran guard Chris Paul, who's an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The franchise is reportedly interested in Khaman Maluach - a 7-foot-2 player who averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in one season at Duke - according to draft analyst Krysten Peek.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Another buzzy name tied to the Spurs is Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center out of Duke. The Spurs could essentially be building twin towers with Wembanyama and Maluach and there is an appeal to drafting another young big that can learn and grow alongside Wembanyama," Peek wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Peek's update, fans started to imagine the frontcourt tandem of Maluach and Victor Wembanyama.

"Maluach and Wembanyama would be scary together," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"N****s tryna have the craziest rim protection omg," another fan commented.

"If Maluach goes there it’s over for the league," one fan said.

Other fans reminded others of the Twin Towers that San Antonio once had.

"Been saying they should run Robinson & Duncan back," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They’re building another duncan and robinson over there," a comment read.

"Too bad the game is not the same as when the twin towers played," one fan said.

The Spurs could acquire Kevin Durant

One of the players linked to the Spurs this offseason is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. There have been rumors that Durant could request a trade to leave Phoenix and join a contending team.

Ad

While San Antonio doesn't have a contending squad, the young core - headlined by Wembanyama - is attracting stars. According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, KD's camp views the Texas-based team as a potential landing spot if the star asks for a trade. The two sides have also shown mutual interest since the trade deadline.

Weinbach proposed a trade package involving Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and the No. 14 pick to acquire Durant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More