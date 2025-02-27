"Mama brought the accessories out" - Dwyane Wade embraces Gabrielle Union Wade's viral film premiere outfit

NBA legend Dwyane Wade showered love on his wife, Gabrielle Union's fashion choice for the New York City screening of her upcoming film Riff Raff on Wednesday. Wade took to Instagram to reshare Union's snaps at the event as he commented on her rocking a sleek brown dress.

"Mama brought the accessories out," Wade captioned his IG story

Dwyane Wade's wife plays the character of Sandy in the movie that is set to release on Friday. In a recent interview with Moviefone, Gabrielle Union spoke of her work in and her reaction to the script and character.

"Well, thankfully I was offered the role of Sandy," Union said. "They sent the script, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? This is a dream.' They were like, 'Jennifer Coolidge is starring in this, she's executive producing. Ed Harris would be your husband.' I'm like, 'Sign me up. I will pay to be in this.'

"The script was so fantastic, and I knew that this could be a role that change my life and change my career. So, I was excited and very honored to even be considered much less a straight offer. So that was exciting."

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union married each other in August 2014, having made their relationship public in 2010.

The couple raise a blended family, which includes the three-time NBA champion's three kids from his past relationships, Zaire (22), Zaya (17) and Xavier (10), along with their first child together, their daughter Kaavia (5). They also raised Wade's 21-year-old nephew, Dahveon Morris, since he was a young boy.

Gabrielle Union speaks about Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis

During an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Wednesday, Gabrielle Union spoke on her husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis and its impact on their family.

"Obviously, him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him, you know, being faced with your own mortality in your early 40s," Union said. “You’re like, 'Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life? Without this healthy body?'"

"But you also don’t understand the journey and the toll it takes on your marriage, on your family, on your kids."

Gabrielle Union further shared that Dwyane Wade was "a little more hesitant" to bring along his family on his "journey of healing" from the cancer.

"That level of vulnerability, to go through removal of a good chunk of his kidney and the healing that involved, he needed us to be OK with his vulnerability. But more than that, he needed to be OK with his vulnerability," Union said. "It was a challenge to give grace and receive it."

Wade previously revealed his kidney cancer diagnosis on his podcast "The Why With Dwyane Wade" in January. The Miami Heat legend shared that he underwent surgery in December 2023, with doctors removing 40% of his kidney.

