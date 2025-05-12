"MAMIII" - Sophie Cunningham awed by Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade Jones' Pacers-inspired outfit

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, shared photos of herself in a cheerleader-style outfit inspired by the Indiana Pacers while at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home court of her boyfriend’s team, who are now one win away from advancing after a 129-109 Game 4 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
Jones sported a denim blue crop top reminiscent of the Pacers’ colors, adorned with Haliburton’s name and jersey number along with star embellishments. She completed the look with sparkly jeans and a shimmering silver handbag — an outfit that didn’t go unnoticed by Indiana Fever’s newest star, Sophie Cunningham.
Cunningham dropped a fiery comment on the post:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“🔥🔥🔥MAMIII.”
Cunningham recently joined the Fever, where she teams up with standout rookie Caitlin Clark, one of Jones and Haliburton’s closest friends, as well as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Indiana’s roster also added experienced players like Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson during the offseason.
There’s plenty to be excited about for both Cunningham and Jones at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Fever are set to open their 2025 regular season there against the Chicago Sky next weekend, and if the Pacers-Cavaliers series stretches to six games, Haliburton and his squad will be back in the building with a shot at clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade Jones reacts to Pacers taking 3-1 over Cavaliers
Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones proudly celebrated as the Pacers dominated the Cavaliers in Game 4, cruising to a 20-point win and taking a 3-1 lead in the series.
In an Instagram Story, Jones posted a Pacers graphic showing the updated series tally and captioned it:
“YES CERRRRS.”
The Pacers overwhelmed the Cavaliers from the jump, exploding for an 80-point first half and building a 44-point lead, even with Cleveland’s top trio of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter all on the floor.
Indiana finished with a blistering 52.7% shooting and hit 42.9% of their shots from beyond the arc. They owned the paint with a 58-32 scoring edge, despite losing the rebounding battle 41-37.
The Pacers showcased elite ball movement, racking up 37 assists to Cleveland’s 20. Seven players scored in double digits, with Pascal Siakam pacing the team with 21 points, and Obi Toppin and Myles Turner each adding 20 of their own.
Tyrese Haliburton played just 26 minutes, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.