"Man couldn’t believe it": Fan starstruck in viral courtside moment as LeBron James sits beside him, NBA Twitter memes win

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was in attendance to watch his son, Bronny’s, USC Trojans take on the Washington State Cougars on Wednesday. His entrance at the Galen Center in LA, California caught a fan sitting courtside extremely off guard, leading to a viral courtside moment.

As James and his wife, Savannah, entered the arena, the Lakers superstar pointed to their seats. They proceeded to sit down next to a fan who had his head turned in the other direction. Moments later, the fan looked over and noticed the four-time MVP sitting next to him.

The surprise caused the fan to stare in shock for a few seconds before looking down at his phone. The cameras captured the moment, leading to countless jokes and memes on NBA X, formerly Twitter.

Many joked that the fan did everything he could to maintain his composure after seeing James.

“Man couldn’t believe it,” one fan said.

“Bro wanted to scream so bad,” another said.

Meanwhile, others joked that they would have reacted similarly in the same situation.

“LMAO. Same if LeBron sat next to me,” one fan said.

“He’s better than me. I would’ve peed myself,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top reactions to the starstruck fan:

Bronny struggles against Washington State in front of his father, LeBron James

With his father, LeBron James, in attendance, Bronny struggled mightily against Washington State. He finished with 0 points on 0-for-3 shooting in 16 minutes as the Trojans fell 72-64.

The game marked Bronny’s second straight in which he didn’t make a field goal. He recorded just two points on 0-for-4 shooting in USC’s 93-79 win over Stanford on Saturday.

Bronny’s struggles came after LeBron boldly proclaimed that his son could help the Lakers after their 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

“He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY,” James said.

Through eight games, Bronny is averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.0% and 26.3% from 3.

He has been slipping in recent 2024 NBA mock drafts, going in the late second round in most. ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo even projected him to go undrafted in their latest mock draft.

Givony cited concerns about Bronny’s inconsistent scoring and need to improve as a ball handler. He said that he has to “become more of a true combo guard than an undersized 3-and-D wing like he currently appears.”

Givony added that Bronny needs to find “another notch with his aggressiveness and scoring proficiency” to become a “more clear-cut candidate for this year's draft.”

So, it appears that the 19-year-old still has a lot to prove over the coming months.

