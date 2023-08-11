"Man, get off my d**k": Ray Allen shares hilarious incident between Kevin Garnett and Joakim Noah

Speaking with James Posey on BasketballNews.com's "The Posecast," Ray Allen talked about the time he witnessed a hilarious exchange between Kevin Garnett and Joakim Noah.

"We were playing the Bulls, and Joakim Noah was young," Allen said. "He kind of backed him, turned around, pump fake, step-side, and he shot the ball from the baseline. Next time down the floor, Joakim Noah said, "Big fella that was a great move, I need you to teach me that.' KG was like, 'Man, get off my d**k.'

"I was at the free-throw line and I'm listening to this," Allen added. "I'm like, 'He's creating a monster here.'"

From Ray Allen's story, he knew the kind of person Kevin Garnett was whenever he would play on the court. He was aggressive and talked a lot of trash against his opponents.

It makes sense why the former Celtics forward responded the way he responded to a young and optimistic center. At the time, Noah was still trying to make his mark on the league and wanted to learn from the best, including Kevin Garnett.

Hilariously however, the "Big Ticket" was not in the mood for helping or teaching young opponents as for him, they were not playing for the same team.

As Allen described how Garnett practiced the move he did over Noah near the baseline, he added that the forward practiced that move a lot during practice. It was a move that showcased the offensive talent he possessed at the time.

Kevin Garnett talks about the time he talked trash to Spurs Tim Duncan

On Showtime Basketball's "All The Smoke," Kevin Garnett talked about the time he tried talking trash to Spurs Tim Duncan.

"People wouldn't see him verbally saying stuff, he wouldn't talk in sentences," Garnett said. "Timmy would hit you in phrases, 'Gotchu, Ooo, Almost.' This the worst one right here, 'Nice try.' Like subtle s**t, no gangster s**t, no real hardcore s**t.

"What really pissed me off was when the trash talk wasn't affecting him," Garnett added. "So now, you're spending all this energy trying to rile this up, you now forgot about your own game ... and that's when I quit talking trash to Timmy."

With how Duncan carried himself on the court in the 19 seasons he played with the San Antonio Spurs, the forward has never been known as a trash-talker in the league. As Garnett's smack talk worked against his other competitors, the same tactic did not yield the same results against Duncan himself.

