"Man kept a secret for 15 yrs" - Kevin Durant's abrupt growth spurt leaves NBA fans puzzled

Kevin Durant, in the 16th season of his NBA career, continues to be one of the league's most dominant faces. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a two-time champion and Finals MVP (2017, 2018), one-time regular-season MVP(2014) and a 13-time NBA All-Star.
On Tuesday, Clutchpoints posted an image on its social media accounts, which shows that Durant entered the league at 6' 9" and is now listed as 6' 11''.
Of course, this image and height difference went viral, with NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) sharing their surprise at Durant's late growth spurt.
"Man kept a secret for 15 yrs, True brother's keeper"
"Grew 2 inches in 15 years. This man is different"
"He’s still growing at 35"
"That forehead grew"
"He’s actually 7foot"
"He’s always been 6’11”"
"How is he not a center"
"Inflated heights have been going on"
Kevin Durant praises teammate Eric Gordon amid 3-game winning streak
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns survived a late double overtime thriller vs the Utah Jazz to claim a 140-137 road win. With this result, they swept the two-game series with Utah in Salt Lake City.
The Suns needed 39 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds from Durant, who flirted with the triple-double, to extend their winning streak to three games. Durant's 10 assists were a season-high for the All-Star forward, who continuing his impressive start to the season.
He averages 31.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 5.5 apg, with 52.8% shooting accuracy from the field and 49.2% from beyond the arc
After the game, Durant praised teammate Eric Gordon for his great performance. The veteran guard had 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals, on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.
"We need him to bomb away as much as possible. He’s a phenomenal shooter, phenomenal driver. Great at playing off of guys," Durant said, via The Bright Side of Sun.
With Bradley Beal still out with a back injury and not expected to return before early December, Gordon has been crucial for the Suns' offense. He is averaging 14.3 ppg, on 37.8 percent from three this season.
Phoenix (7-6) host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) on Tuesday, aiming to stay alive in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
