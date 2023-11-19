OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and betting tips | November 19, 2023

The OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is set to happen at the Moda Center in Oregon and it is one of the nine games that will commence on November 19. The Thunder have won over the Trail Blazers eight times in a row already.

The Trail Blazers have struggled this season owning a 3-9 record and have already lost six games in a row. Their most recent matchup was against the Lakers, where they lost by a wide margin of 12 points.

The OKC Thunder have been one of the most exciting teams to watch, as they own a 9-4 record. They are currently riding a four-game winning streak and prevailed in their last two against the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers game will tip off at exactly 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 19. For those who want to catch the action, ROOT Sports and BSN have the television broadcast rights. NBA League Pass subscribers can also watch the game through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Thunder (+120) vs Trail Blazers (-120)

Spread: Thunder -7.5 (-110) vs +7.5 Trail Blazers (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder (u226) vs Trail Blazers (o226)

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

The OKC Thunder currently has no players on their injury list, and they enter this matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with a clean bill of health.

On the other side, Malcolm Brogdon is 'questionable' to play against the Thunder. Scoot Henderson is almost a week or two from returning to the roster, while Anfernee Simons is good to go by mid-December.

Also in the Trail Blazers IR is Ian Wainright who is expected to be back by late December while Robert Williams is out for the season.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted lineups

With Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson out, Shaedon Sharpe and Skylar Mays have been the team's starting backcourt. DeAndre Ayton starts at center while beside him is Jerami Grant. Toumani Camara rounds up the team's starters last game.

The OKC Thunder has been going with their usual starting five of Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the guards while Chet Holmgren is at the center position to anchor the defense. Lou Dort and Jalen Williams are the rest of the starters at forward.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

The NBA props given to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at 30.5 points and he has not reached that mark in the last two games. Against the Trail Blazers, it is safe to say that this may be a blowout and SGA won't reach the mark as he may be limited with his minutes especially coming from a back-to-back.

With not much firepower, Jerami Grant has been anchoring the team's offense. His NBA props are only at 23.5 points and he has gone over that three times in the last five games. We are still confident that Grant will score in bunches and will break the props again.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

The OKC Thunder should bring the momentum from their winning streak against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will dictate the tempo even if they are playing on their opponents home court and will have a high-scoring matchup. The total should go over.

Meanwhile, the spread at 7.5 points should go over as the Trail Blazers will run out of gas against this Thunder team.