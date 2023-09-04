"They debating about if my bag is deep" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boasts about his skills after Canada defeats Spain in FIBA World Cup 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada to an 88-85 comeback win over Spain on Sunday, which granted his team a spot in the top eight of the FIBA World Cup.

After the game, the OKC Thunder superstar sent a message on Instagram to those who doubted him when he joined Team Canada for the tournament.

"They debating about if my bag is deep, because they know the only thing I really lack is sleep," Gilgeous-Alexander wrote. "Left home and said I wouldn't be back for weeks. Until I made sure I was in Paris next summer and not for fashion week."

The young All-Star clearly took a shot a those who doubted his ability to lead the Canadians to a podium finish and the 2024 Olympic Games. But Gilgeous-Alexander has an impressive skillset, which was in full force Sunday against the reigning champion.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helps Canada reach FIBA World Cup top eight, clinch Olympic Games spot

In a must-win game for Canada on Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the one who took over against the Spaniards.

He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a PIR of 36. He went 14-for-16 from the free-throw line, including 6-for-6 in crunch time. He was also clutch when his team needed him the most, as Canada went on a 27-12 run in the fourth to turn things around and emerge victorious.

"It was a really good game, really high-level basketball," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It was a lot of adversity. They played a well-rounded game. It's a really good team over there, but our group just wanted it a little bit more. We know what's at stake. We're willing to do whatever it took, and we got it done."

Canada returns to the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup after almost three decades. The last time it advanced to the top eight was when it hosted the tournament in 1994.

"I congratulate Spain, a great program. They were a tough one tonight," Canada coach Jordi Fernandez said. "We faced a lot of adversity. We had to start from the bottom, and now we're here in the quarterfinals. It was a win where we all had to come together.

"Shai took us home, Dillon (Brooks) was amazing. At the end of the day, it was the definition of a winning team. We have to keep growing and believe, and we're much better than this."

Canada and Team USA became the two teams that will play in the Olympic Games from the Americas region. Canada returns to the Olympics after 23 years (2000 in Sydney, Australia). It will now take on Slovenia on Wednesday for a spot in the top four.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who got MVP chants from Canada fans, continues his impressive FIBA World Cup campaign and is a favorite for the MVP award, as he is averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for a PIR of 28.2, while playing 29.2 minutes.

