2023 FIBA World Cup final standings for teams in classification round (17-32)

The 2023 FIBA World Cup came to an end for half the teams of the tournament following the end of the classification round on Saturday.

Aside from determining the teams' final position in the tournament, these games offered tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games and the respective Qualifying tournaments, which will take place next summer.

2023 FIBA World Cup final standings for teams ranked 17th to 32nd

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#17 - South Sudan

South Sudan made history as they reached the FIBA World Cup for the first time ever. They had a 3-2 record and clinched their spot in next summer's Olympic Games as the best team in Africa.

#18 - France

One of the favorites for a podium finish, France was the major disappointment in the tournament. They failed to reach the Second Round and finished 18th (3-2). They now shift their focus to the 2024 Olympics, where they have qualified as hosts.

#19 - Japan

The Japanese (3-2) had a difficult task in the opening round to eliminate two of Australia, Germany and Finland. They came up short in spite of putting up a fight. Their mission has been successful, though, as they qualified directly for the Olympic Games as the top team in Asia.

#20 - Egypt

Egypt (2-3) had a disappointing FIBA World Cup campaign, as they got eliminated in the opening round and failed to advance to the Olympics as the best team from Africa after losing to New Zealand. However, they will play in the Qualifying Tournament, which was their minimum target.

#21 - Finland

One of the disappointments of the FIBA World Cup were Finland. With Lauri Markkanen available, they aimed for a Second Round spot at least, but they went winless in the opening round (0-3). However, they ended their campaign on a bittersweet note, with two straight wins (2-3).

#22 - New Zealand

New Zealand lost to Greece in the must-win opening round game on Wednesday and the classification games didn't mean much to them. Eventually, they secured their place in the Qualifying Tournament and leave the tournament on a high note.

#23 - Lebanon

They were the weak link of Group H (France, Canada, Latvia), got eliminated (0-3), but closed the Classification games with two wins in a row (2-3).

#24 - Philippines

The hosts clearly disappointed their fans with their performance. They expected much more heading into the tournament with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson setting the tone. Their campaign comes to an end with a 1-4 record.

#25 - Mexico

The Mexicans struggled all tournament long (0-3), but like Lebanon, they leave the tournament happy after winning both classification games.

#26 - Angola

One of the weak links of the tournament with just one win in five games (1-4), they also missed the chance to qualify for the Olympics as the top African team.

#27 - Cote d'Ivoire

The loss to Brazil put an end to their Second Round hopes and they are now out of the tournament with a 1-4 record after losing both classification games.

#28 - Cape Verde

Their first-ever FIBA World Cup appearance wasn't as successful as they thought, but they enjoyed the moment and leave with an 1-4 record.

#29 - China

Like Angola, they had a 1-4 record, with head coach Sasha Djordjevic failing in his first major FIBA tournament as the team's coach. They also saw Japan qualify directly for the Olympics.

#30 - Venezuela

They wanted to challenge for a spot in the Second Round, but instead, they lost all five games, playing poor basketball on both ends.

#31 - Jordan

They didn't play well (0-5), but they were a fun-to-watch team, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson stealing the spotlight.

#32 - Iran

The weak link of the FIBA World Cup, they joined Venezuela and Jordan as the only winless team in the tournament.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)