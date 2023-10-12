"Man that’s going to be sick": Fans are going nuts as Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson named as president and vice-president of Reebok Basketball

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson are arguably two of Reebok’s most influential and iconic endorsers. O’Neal was the company’s first signature athlete in 1992, even before the No. 1 pick played a minute of NBA basketball. Four years later, the brand also added “The Answer” to its roster. Over the years, both former basketball superstars’ shoe lines have remained fan favorites.

With Reebok looking to become a major player in sports again, the company will re-launch in 2025. One of its biggest moves was to name Shaq president of basketball and “AI” as his vice-president.

Fans on "X" promptly reacted to the news:

“Man that’s going to be sick…”

Adidas acquired Reebok in 2005 for $3.8 billion. Once the deal was completed, “The Three Stripes” became the official uniform supplier for the NBA in 2006. In 2021, Authentic Brand Groups (ABG) announced that it was in the process of acquiring Reebok for $2.5 billion. Last year, the process was completed.

With ABG handling Reebok now, the company quickly went back to some of its biggest stars in yesteryears. The positions that Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson will hold were specifically created for the iconic duo.

The former Orlando Magic superstar had this to say in an interview with Boardroom following the announcement of his new role:

“We just want to do things differently. That’s what we were best known for back then and what we want to stay true to now.”

“A big part of my role will be leveraging my network to build bridges, connect the brand with players, and help those players develop through their partnership with Reebok.

Allen Iverson will have two main duties to perform as vice president of basketball. He will be the head of player recruitment and he will spearhead the company’s impact and influence at the grassroots and community levels.

Shaquille O'Neal is excited to perform his new role alongside his partner Allen Iverson

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson had only been teammates in All-Star games. They’ve usually been on opposing sides of a basketball court.

In 2001, Shaq’s LA Lakers defeated Iverson’s Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals. It was the biggest stage where the two met to battle for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. O’Neal was named MVP in that series and also sang praises for Philly’s diminutive but big-hearted point guard.

In 2016, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson's paths were again bonded together. They were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that year.

With their new roles in Reebok, Shaq had this to say about the opportunity to work with “The Answer:”

“AI is a founding father of Reebok Basketball and has left a lasting impact on the game and its surrounding culture. There is no one I’d rather work with to bring in a new generation of ballers to Reebok than him. Shaq and AI back at it – feels good.”

Basketball fans are excited about Reebok’s re-launch and even more thrilled to have Shaq and AI at the helm.