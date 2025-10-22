  • home icon
"Man hasn't worn a suit since '03" - NBA fans in splits as Carmelo Anthony rocks "podcast" outfit for NBC broadcast debut

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 22, 2025 03:36 GMT
NBA fans in splits as Carmelo Anthony rocks &quot;podcast&quot; outfit for NBC broadcast debut. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans in splits as Carmelo Anthony rocks "podcast" outfit for NBC broadcast debut. (Photo: IMAGN)

Carmelo Anthony made his NBC debut as an analyst on Tuesday night's season opener between the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets. However, Anthony left fans online in splits after coming on the air wearing a zip-up tracksuit top like he was doing his popular podcast.

Back in May, NBC announced that it reached an agreement with Anthony to be one of the network's top NBA analysts. He was joined by other fellow legends like Reggie Miller, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Jamal Crawford.

But on his first game, Anthony didn't look the part, as didn't wear a proper suit, unlike McGrady and Carter, who looked fly. Nevertheless, it wasn't the main problem for NBC's first night back with the NBA since they ran into technical difficulties multiple times, as per the New York Post.

also-read-trending Trending
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans online went off on Carmelo Anthony for looking unprofessional on national television. Some fans couldn't believe what Anthony wore and made a lot of jokes.

Here are some of the comments.

Carmelo Anthony seems like he's not a fan of wearing fancy suits because he wore a hoodie during the NBA's 75th Anniversary celebration. He put his commemorative Top 75 jacket on it. He did wear a suit at his Hall of Fame speech in September.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Anthony continues to wear what he wants on national television or if NBC steps in and instructs him to put on a suit.

Why did NBC hire Carmelo Anthony as an analyst?

In a statement by NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood, the network brought in Carmelo Anthony because of his superstar presence. Anthony is not only a Hall of Fame player but is also one of the greatest Olympians in sports history. He won four medals, including three gold, with Team USA.

NBC is the home of the Olympics as well, so everything does tie up. However, it's Anthony's basketball knowledge and insights that are the most important reasons for his first gig as an analyst.

"As a Hall of Famer, a college national champion, and one of the most decorated basketball Olympians ever, Carmelo will bring a superstar perspective to our studio coverage," Flood said. "He competed against or was the teammate of many of the players we’ll be covering, allowing him to watch the game and observe league happenings through a fresh-off-the-court lens that will bring viewers closer to the action."

The terms of his contract with NBC weren't made public, but it was likely a multi-year deal.

