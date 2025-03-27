"Man has the WORST luck with injuries" - NBA fans shocked over Gary Payton II's injury setback ahead of playoffs

Gary Payton II has been among the Golden State Warriors' latest fan favorites over the last couple of seasons. The 6-foot-2 guard's luck has taken a turn for the worse after he has once again been injured. On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Payton has suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Over his most recent three-year stint with the Warriors, Payton has carved out a nice role for himself as a defensive guard alongside Steph Curry. Golden State will miss his energy and defensive talent in the postseason if the injury keeps him out of the playoffs.

There was overwhelming sympathy in the responses to the news that Payton's thumb was seriously hurt during Tuesday night's defeat vs. the Miami Heat. Others wondered if he's essential to a Warriors roster filled with other guards like Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Pat Spencer.

"This man has the WORST luck with injuries 🥴," a fan said.

"He’s so injury prone," commented one fan.

"Warriors will miss him certainly. Mild 4 to 6 weeks, severe 3 to 6 months recovery period," said another.

Warriors fans rallied around Gary Payton II, wishing him the best as he recovers.

"He was one of the most important guys on the 2022 title team they’re cooked now," commented one fan.

"Oh no there goes their championship aspirations," said another, condemning the Warriors' season.

"Steve Kerr seems to do better with less role players. I'm not concerned for the team, but I am hoping Gary recovers quickly for his sake," one fan said, optimistic that the team will persevere.

How will Gary Payton II's absence affect the Warriors' rotation?

Gary Payton II has been a key member of the Warriors' rotation this season, playing 14.9 minutes per game in 58 games. Losing him for any length of time is a difficult blow to the Warriors, but his absence could be even more deadly right now, especially after Steve Kerr indicated that star point guard Steph Curry is tired as Golden State attempts to finish the season strong.

"Steph's been carrying us for a month, he's been amazing," said Kerr about his All-NBA point guard. "He's tired...you can see it, he doesn't have his energy right now."

Curry has shouldered much of the scoring load for the Warriors throughout the season despite the addition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. But he might not be able to take a break as the Warriors fight to get out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

With 10 games remaining in the season, the Warriors stand tied with the Los Angeles Clippers in the standings and possess only a half-game advantage over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Without Payton available in the lineup, the mountain the Warriors have ahead of them becomes even more difficult to ascend if they wish to win their fifth title in the past 11 years.

