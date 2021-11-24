“Mannnnn game changer” – Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses exhilaration after dunking Oreos in milk for the very first time

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a new discovery, and he is really excited by it. The Greek Freak just discovered that dipping Oreo cookies in milk makes for a rather tasty snack.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to share his joy over the new realization. He wrote on his social media account:

“You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer… #MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack”

Giannis’ Twitter was immediately flooded with enthusiastic responses after he announced his discovery to his two million-plus followers. One responder wrote:

“You want to take it up another level? Scoop your Oreo in a little bit of peanut butter and then dip in milk.”

Another gentleman shared another method of consuming Oreos with milk to enhance the tasting experience. The person detailed his recipe as follows:

“Pour a glass of milk and drop an Oreo or two in to sink to the bottom. Dunk as many Oreos as you like. Then drink the glass of milk with the soft Oreo bits and then sign with the Bulls.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks are on a four-game winning streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's excitement over the Oreo-milk combination comes amidst his Milwaukee Bucks' four-game winning streak. That run has propped the Bucks up from a losing 6-8 regular-season record to a 10-8 showing.

Giannis himself is having another strong regular-season performance. He is averaging 26.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 6.0 apg and 1.9 bpg. His scoring average ranks third-best in the league, while his rebounding numbers have him among the top 10 rebounders in the NBA.

The Greek Freak is coming off a dominant 2021 NBA Finals run where he won his first-ever Finals MVP after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first-ever NBA title in 50 years. He averaged 35.2 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.8 bpg as the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a five-time NBA All-Star. He has two regular-season MVP honors to his credit and was the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a former Most Improved Player of the Year winner (2017). He was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team at the start of the 2021-22 season.

