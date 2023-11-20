Marcus Jordan defends father Michael Jordan’s legacy with cold facts after Nick Wright’s rant

Marcus Jordan recently went on social media to defend his father Michael Jordan from prominent sports analyst Nick Wright's rants about the Chicago Bulls legend. Wright opined that Jordan fans only love talking about the times Jordan was undefeated in the NBA finals. To Wright's recollection, it's as if fans are trying to say that MJ only played six seasons and his losing seasons were non-existent.

Marcus Jordan obviously didn't appreciate Nick Wright's comments and reposted a video by Franki Hrelja on his Instagram stories. Hrelja pointed out Michael Jordan's greatness in seasons that he never won the championship. To sum everything up, the point of the video was that Jordan haters are afraid to admit that MJ was still great even without a ring. Here's the clip:

Marcus Jordan's Instagram story

Michael Jordan's greatness without his rings

Michael Jordan's legacy in the NBA is not solely defined by championship rings but by the sheer brilliance and impact he left on the game.

In his first six seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan established himself as one of the most electrifying players in the history of the NBA. According to StatMuse, he averaged 32.8 points, 6.3 revounds, and 6.0 assists in 427 games during this period.

Despite being in a competitive era with the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Isiah Thomas, Jordan's brilliance was evident through his consecutive scoring titles and multiple All-Star appearances.

His iconic "Air Jordan" sneakers revolutionized the sneaker industry, making him a global brand and cultural icon. His work ethic, competitive fire, and leadership qualities set the standard for future generations of NBA stars.

Even without championship success, Michael Jordan's impact transcended statistics. His influence redefined the game, elevating the Bulls from a struggling franchise to perennial contenders.