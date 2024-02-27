Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen had a well-publicized relationship. The two are now separated. However, moments from their relationship have been documented in the current season of “Real Housewives of Manhattan.”

A clip included in the show’s teaser of the latest episode (season six, episode 18) has NBA and reality TV fans coming after Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.

In the clip, Marcus and his now ex-fiance Larsa Pippen are talking with Bravo TV host Andy Cohen. Cohen is asking them about Michael Jordan. Pippen makes it clear that she doesn't love talking about Marcus’ famous father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus then returns with a comment with sexist undertones. The quote has got him in hot water on social media. The quote can be seen around the 1:10 mark of the promo video.

“These women wouldn’t even be able to do dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation. Some people need to stay in their lane,” Marcus Jordan said.

Expand Tweet

The clip does not have the full context on the front or back end. Jordan is responding to those critics who were saying Pippen was only dating Marcus because his dad is Michael Jordan.

However, Marcus’ inclusion of “doing dishes” brings up sexist tropes. Many did not like his comparison or the way Jordan attempted to shut down the outside noise and critics of his relationship with Larsa Pippen.

Fan reactions to Marcus Jordan’s comments

Check out some of the social media reactions to Marcus Jordan’s comments on the show. Many didn't like his tone or the words he used.

“What …? What did he mean by this? The women couldn’t wash the dishes in their house? No one told his nobody ass to come on the show with his iconic dad’s professional rival’s ex-wife. & no one told his damn daddy to say he doesn’t support their relationship……….?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

This fan was not the only one to pile on Marcus Jordan. Check out more of the reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen split after more than a year of dating. Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, announced their split on Feb. 12, and sources confirmed it, according to People magazine. Pippen also deleted pictures of the couple from her Instagram page.

Reps for each member did not respond to the news. Pippen did talk about the breakup on a podcast appearance.

The two began their romance in 2022. The rumors surrounding the couple began after they were spotted at lunch together in September of that year.

The couple caused quite a stir. Former Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen publicly disapproved of the relationship during its beginning stages, which further fueled the tabloids.