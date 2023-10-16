Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen dine at Robert De Niro’s Nobu Malibu restaurant alongside $500 million worth tech entrepreneur

Marcus Jordan, the second oldest child of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, was recently seen dining at Robert De Niro's renowned Nobu Malibu restaurant. A photo of the occasion, which has been making rounds on his Instagram story, shows Marcus accompanied by his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen; Lisa Hochstein: and Miami Jody, a tech entrepreneur who is Hochstein's boyfriend.

Marcus and Larsa, left, on a double date with Jody and Lisa (via Instagram)

Lisa Hochstein, a reality TV star who appeared on "The Real Housewives of Miami," originally shared the snap. Later, Jordan reshared it on his Instagram story. The photo features the group of four enjoying their time at a hotspot renowned for its celebrity clientele and exquisite Japanese cuisine.

The dinner became even more star-studded with the presence of Miami Jody, a tech entrepreneur whose net worth is estimated to be $500 million.

Who is Miami Jody?

Jody Glidden enjoying his meal (via Instagram)

Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend, Miami Jody, is a tech entrepreneur from Harvard and the founder of Introhive. Born and raised in Canada, his real name is Jody Glidden. He resides and works in Miami, Florida.

His tech company won the MarTech 2020 Breakthrough Award for Best CRM Innovation after being honored by Deloitte's Fast 50 and Fast 500 Awards programs for four years in a row. Glidden has an estimated net worth of $15-$20 million.

Glidden is the CEO of Postilize in addition to his involvement at Introhive, his sixth business endeavor. This forward-thinking firm uses generative AI to transform the way businesses grow their brand and nurture a loyal client base.

He is a single parent. His daughter, Peyton, was born in 2009. She appears on her dad's Instagram on several occasions, showing the two of them having fun together doing things like skiing.

Jody and Lisa sharing a glimpse of their love. (via Instagram)

"My love ❤️ @miami_jody thanks for being there for me,“ : Lisa wrote on Instagram.

Although Hochstein first mentioned her connection with Glidden in February, the couple did not make their relationship public until July 23, five months later, on Instagram.

A peek into Marcus and Larsa Pippen's relationship

Larsa Pippen previously married Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, but the couple split in 2021. She is currently in a relationship with Scottie's teammate, Michael Jordan's second eldest son Marcus James Jordan.

Although there were rumors about Marcus and Larsa getting engaged, Marcus dismissed the comments and made it clear in their "Separation Anxiety" podcast. According to his explanation, the couple seems to be content in their relationship and is not in any rush to tie the knot. The duo can be seen sharing glimpses of their personal life on their social media handle.