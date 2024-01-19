Marcus Jordan rocks A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 5 during dinner outing with sister Jasmine in NYC

Michael Jordan's signature sneakers, commonly referred to as Air Jordans, or colloquially as "Jordans," are arguably the most popular brand of basketball shoes. They are so popular that people who use them are not limited to players who step onto the hardwood.

Many also use them casually as a part of their daily outfits as seen on Marcus Jordan's recent Instagram story. Michael Jordan's children, Marcus and Jasmine, appeared to be enjoying a night out and were joined by former Colorado Buffaloes player Javon Coney. In the photo, Marcus is wearing the A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 5s.

Marcus Jordan seen wearing the A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 5

A Ma Maniere is a luxury brand whose name translates to "My Way" in French. They have stores in Houston, Texas; Washington D.C.; and Atlanta Georgia. They have collaborated with Nike and Jordan to release different apparel such as hoodies, shirts and sneakers.

Aside from the Air Jordan 5s that Marcus wore on his night out with sister Jasmine Jordan, A Ma Maniere also has other collaborations with Jordan Brand and has special colorways for sneakers such as the Jordan 1 Retro, the Jordan Air Ship PE and the Air Jordan 3 Retro.

Marcus Jordan shows off unreleased Trophy Room x Air Jordan designs

Aside from hosting the "Separation Anxiety" podcast with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan is also the CEO and founder of Trophy Room."This is an online store that sells various clothes for men and women. Some of their most notable products are those that were made in collaboration with Air Jordan.

Recently, the Chicago Bulls legend's son appeared as a special guest on the series finale of "Full Size Run," where he showed off special sample designs for the Jordan 1s and Jordan 7s.

The Jordan 1 Lows that Marcus showcased pays homage to his father and the colorway is based on MJ's 1986 Fleer rookie card and a Sports Illustrated photo from 1984. This colorway, dubbed "away," will become available later on the Trophy Room website.

Aside from this, another unique sample of the same shoe was shown off. This one is called "home," and it features a white Nike "Swoosh" logo as opposed to the black one seen on the "away" variant. However, this design can only be purchased in the Trophy Room store in Florida.

Marcus also showed off a sample for the Jordan 1 Highs called the "Freeze Out," which was made as a reference to the 1985 All-Star Game featuring MJ's rival Isiah Thomas and other legends such as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. The game became infamous as MJ, a rookie, only scored seven points, and it was rumored that his veteran teammates froze him out.

