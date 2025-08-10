  • home icon
  Marcus Morris' $300,000 move clears him of fraud and theft charges in Las Vegas: Report



By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 10, 2025 03:01 GMT
Late last month, news of former NBA player Marcus Morris being arrested made the rounds on the internet. Now, reports are stating that the 13-year pro has been cleared of fraud and theft charges after he settled a significant amount with Las Vegas authorities.

Media outlets like Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last week that Morris, who last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023-24 season, wired nearly $300,000 to Las Vegas prosecutors "to pay off his alleged casino debt." Prosecutors then decided this past Wednesday to drop the charges of fraud and theft brought against Morris.

On July 27, Morris was arrested at a South Florida airport on the charge of issuing an "insufficient funds check." Two days later, Morris reportedly wired $291,750 to the Las Vegas district attorney's office. This amount is said to cover $265,000 that Morris owes to two Strip casinos (the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino), as well as $26,000 in "collection fees."

Morris was reportedly released from custody after this. On July 31, he and his twin brother Markieff released a YouTube video to clear up some matters related to the arrest. For one, Morris clarified that he "never physically wrote a check with my name to anybody" in the Las Vegas situation.

Morris also told his version of the offense that he committed, which was failing to settle the payment for an outstanding casino marker. In the video, he and Markieff encouraged other gamblers to carefully study rules and regulation pertaining to markers.

"I came home, I think I slept outside": Marcus Morris gets candid on impact of brief time in jail

In the same video with his twin, Morris opened up on how his brief detention impacted him, even after he was released from custody.

"Listen, jail, don’t f*** with it. Don’t f*** with it," Morris said. "That’s why we had to do this s*** outside 'cuz I couldn’t sit in no small-a** room. I came home, I think I slept outside.”

In this admission, Morris is referring to the fact that he and Markieff recorded their video in an outdoor setting. As he fearlessly admitted, he couldn't quite bring himself yet to sitting inside a small enclosed space for a prolonged period.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

