  • Marcus Morris stays silent as he is denied bail in Las Vegas case stemming from unpaid $1,200 casino debt

Marcus Morris stays silent as he is denied bail in Las Vegas case stemming from unpaid $1,200 casino debt

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 29, 2025 17:45 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Marcus Morris appears in court following arrest for unpaid casino debt (image credit: IMAGN)

Over the weekend, NBA veteran Marcus Morris was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. It came after he and his twin brother, Markieff Morris, challenged the Jokic brothers to a boxing match.

New details emerged about the case on Tuesday, indicating that Morris was arrested for an unpaid bill at a Las Vegas casino totaling more than $1,200. During his first court appearance, Morris' attorneys said he could take care of it quicker if he was released on bond. However, the judge denied the motion as Morris.

Instead, his lawyer said, according to TMZ, that Morris would only be granted bail once the arrest warrant was withdrawn, and not before. The outlet added that the judge was willing to extradite the forward to Vegas.

also-read-trending Trending

Morris is due back in court in late August. However, his legal team made it clear that they're looking to sort things out as soon as possible to secure his release.

Marcus Morris' agent releases statement following veteran forward's arrest

After Marcus Morris was arrested, reports emerged indicating that he was arrested in connection to a fraud case.

Morris' agent, Yony Noy, set the record straight while silencing any rumors regarding a fraud case.

"Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell. This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino," Noy tweeted on Monday. "Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!"
Morris may have taken a short-term, interest-free loan from a Vegas casino. If left unpaid after an agreed-upon period, it could lead to an arrest warrant.

He last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, splitting time between the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite shooting over 40.0% from beyond the arc with both teams, he failed to land on a roster for the 2024-25 season. Morris signed with the New York Knicks in September, but was waived before the start of the campaign.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
