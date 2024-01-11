Marcus Smart injury: Grizzlies take another hit as another star guard set to miss multiple games after finger injury

Marcus Smart was a big addition for the Memphis Grizzles this offseason, but now will be sidelined for an extended period. Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the former Defensive Player of the Year will miss the next six weeks due to a right finger injury.

The Grizzlies acquired Marcus Smart in a multi-team trade that landed the Boston Celtics Kristaps Porzingis. He appeared in 20 games this season before getting injured, posting averages of 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The timing of this injury could not have been worse for Memphis. After playing in just nine games following his return from suspension, Ja Morant had season-ending surgery on his shoulder. Now, Marcus Smart could be sidelined for the next two months as he recovers from this finger injury.

After finishing as a top seed in the Western Conference last year, injuries have derailed this season for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke were sidelined earlier this year, and now the team is without two of its top guards in Morant and Smart.

As we approach the halfway point in the season, the Grizzlies are in 13th place in the West with a 14-23 record.

What options do the Memphis Grizzlies have to replace Marcus Smart?

With the roster being so heavily impacted by injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies are running out of options to fill the rotation. Luckily, head coach Taylor Jenkins still has a handful of guards and forwards who can take on a larger role with Marcus Smart being out.

Since Ja Morant will miss the rest of the season, this could result in a gap year for Memphis. Contention is out the window, so the team should focus on player development the rest of the way. One young prospect who might get more playing time is Vince Williams Jr. The former two-way just recently inked a multi-year deal with the franchise.

Another name to watch moving forward is David Roddy. The former first-round pick was already getting good minutes, but could see an uptick following the Smart injury. So far this season, Roddy is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

As for the veterans on the roster, Derrick Rose and Luke Kennard will also be called upon to help fill the void in the backcourt. Allowing them to play more could benefit the front office if they look to make moves leading up to the trade deadline.

Some other notable names to watch going forward are Zaire Williams and John Konchar. Allowing these young players to get more time on the floor could help the Grizzlies in the long run. With an extended look, they'll have a better idea of who the key contributors can be next season when it comes time to start looking at contention again.