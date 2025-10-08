Marcus Smart Injury: JJ Redick offers major update after Lakers' defensive demon misses two preseason games

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick provided an encouraging injury update on Marcus Smart on Tuesday. Smart joined the Purple and Gold this offseason on a two-year, $10,524,700 contract but had not participated in practice when the 17-time champions tipped off training camp.The star guard missed the team's first two preseason games due to Achilles tendinopathy as the team did not want to risk aggravating his injury. After a week off the court, the former Defensive Player of the Year returned to practice on Tuesday, impressing Redick with his performance.&quot;Marcus did most of practice, including some live play,&quot; Redick told reporters after Tuesday's practice. &quot;It was great to see him out there. He was awesome. I think given the workload of today, I was impressed that he was able to sustain his level of intensity for as long as he did.&quot;Marcus Smart appeared in high spirits during his first full practice with the Lakers. The former Boston Celtics guard capped off the session with a half-court trick shot while lying on his back. He celebrated enthusiastically after sinking the shot, as cheers echoed throughout the Lakers’ practice facility.The Lakers are scheduled to play four more preseason games, with their next tune-up contest set for Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Smart makes his Lakers debut against the Golden State Warriors.Marcus Smart's leadership shines bright in Lakers practiceMarcus Smart is known for his strong personality, someone who doesn’t shy away from communicating with his teammates both on and off the court. Lakers guard Austin Reaves has praised the leadership Smart brings, as well as the defensive tenacity the veteran guard is renowned for.&quot;I think the main thing is his communication, his (Marcus) leadership,&quot; Reaves told reporters. &quot;The way he talks while he’s in practice, even when he’s not participating at 100%. Just his attention to detail, how he can be a coach on the floor at times. That’s really big for us, we need that.&quot;Reaves also spoke about being guarded by Smart during Tuesday's practice and affirmed that he felt the &quot;pressure&quot; and &quot;intensity&quot; the former Memphis Grizzlies brings on that end.Despite his defensive prowess and leadership, it’s unlikely that Smart will start for the Lakers. JJ Redick appears set to keep Reaves in the starting lineup at least to begin the season, meaning Smart would likely need Reaves to step aside to earn a starting role.