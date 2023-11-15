Marcus Smart on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane's comparison with Celtics tandem: “A little bit better than Jaylen and Jayson"

At the start of his career, Marcus Smart got to play with one of the league's brightest young duos. Now, with the Memphis Grizzlies, he has an opportunity to do the same. The former Defensive Player of the Year recently opened up on comparisons between his former and current star duos.

While with the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart got a front-row seat to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's rise to stardom. These days, he's on a Grizzlies team with an exciting young duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Smart has yet to play with Morant as he serves his suspension but is sharing the backcourt with Bane on a nightly basis. During an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Marcus Smart touched on the differences between playing with Desmond Bane compared to Tatum and Brown.

“You’re talking about two different players in Jayson and Jaylen. Then you’re talking about a whole different player with Dez [and Ja]. Jayson Tatum is 6-foot-7 or 6’9, and a little bit more athletic that can score. Dez is a really, really strong and fast guy that can score and shoot the ball a little bit better than Jaylen and Jayson" Smart said. "Overall play with Jaylen and Jayson, that’s what they do. But Dez has been doing a good job with adding that to his game and being more than just as a shooter. It has worked out for him very well.”

Marcus Smart can help Desmond Bane reach his full potential

Following a season that ended in off-the-court drama and a premature playoff exit, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to go after veterans. Who better to help this team turn the corner than the emotional leader of the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart?

While many thought this move was just to have someone watch over Ja Morant, Smart will be a veteran on the entire team. Because of this, he can help someone like Desmond Bane reach their full potential.

Bane had a breakout season in 2023 that led to him getting a massive contract extension. They view him as a pillar of the franchise, and need him to continue developing his game. Smart understands this and is someone who can be in his ear helping him grow on and off the court.

The Grizzlies need Bane to step up in a big way while Morant serves his suspension. He is doing everything he can to take on more and lead the charge for this group. Through his first 11 games, Bane is posting averages of 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.