Marcus Smart rings in 30 with Derrick Rose in Great Gatsby themed bash

Marcus Smart celebrated his 30th birthday on Mar. 6. The Memphis Grizzlies guard threw a “Great Gatsby” themed party to celebrate his special day. All attendees wore flashy tuxedos and roaring 2’s era flapper dresses and accessories. Smart’s Grizzlies teammate Derrick Rose attended as well.

Rose’s wife, Alaina Anderson, posted photos of the party on Instagram. She wore a beige sequin dress, a 20’s-era headdress and a faux fur coat. Rose rocked a black tux with an interesting choice from the haberdashery.

Smart rocked a shiny, silver smoking jacket. He was seen arm-in-arm with his wife, Maisa Hallum.

The photos showed Smart and guests getting down on the dancefloor. The party went down in Memphis, Tennessee.

Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose’s rough season

Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose have dealt with serious injuries and barely played this season. The veterans are also stuck on a dismal Grizzlies team that tanked the season after Ja Morant’s suspension.

Rose is still out with a pelvic injury known as osteitis pubis. He suffered the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 28. He will be reevaluated in three weeks and could be out for the season if the Grizzlies decide to shut him down.

Rose has only played in 24 games this season. He averaged 8.0 ppg in 16.6 minutes per game in his limited availability.

Smart has had it even rougher. He played just 20 games this season, missing a large chunk of games in November. He has been out since Jan. 9 with a finger injury and has no timetable to return. He will be reevaluated in three weeks and is unlikely to play again as the Grizzlies are tanking for a better draft pick.

Marcus Smart averaged 14.5 ppg and 4.3 apg in 20 games this season. He struggled to carry the load for the Grizzlies during Morant’s suspension.

The Grizzlies began the season on a six-game losing streak. The team lost nine of the first 11 games with Smart in the lineup.

It is a big dropoff for Smart, who spent most of his seasons making playoff runs with the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart’s former squad is the title favorite this season. Smart averaged 11.5 ppg and a career-high 6.3 apg last season.