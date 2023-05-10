Marcus Smart says the Boston Celtics messed up everything in Game 5 as they face another playoff exit

The Boston Celtics suffered a 115-103 Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. As a result, they are now trailing the Sixers 3-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series and are on the brink of elimination.

Following the tough loss, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was asked what went wrong for Boston in Game 5. Smart then gave a very blunt response:

“Everything,” Smart said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Everything went wrong. They made every right play. They made every hustle play. Everything went wrong for us that could go wrong.”

Despite Game 5 being played in Boston, the Sixers led the Boston Celtics for the majority of the game. The Sixers’ biggest lead of 21 points came in the fourth quarter, leading to boos from frustrated Celtics fans.

Boston struggled mightily offensively, shooting just 33-for-83 (39.8%) and 12-for-38 (31.6%) from three. Meanwhile, Philly shot a blistering 40-for-79 (50.6%) and 12-for-30 (40.0%) from three.

Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid led Philly with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three 3-pointers on 43.5% shooting. The game marked Embiid’s third straight with 30-plus points. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey added 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six 3-pointers on 47.6% shooting.

Meanwhile, Boston was led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum, who finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals on 40.7% shooting. Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown added 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers on 56.3% shooting.

Game 6 between the Sixers and Celtics will take place on Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Sixers will have a chance to close out the Celtics and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

Also read: "You've got to be delusional" - Kenny "The Jet" Smith believes Steph Curry and Co. can make a comeback

Jaylen Brown on the Boston Celtics' Game 5 loss to Philadelphia

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown and Celtics guard Marcus Smart

Following Boston's Game 5 loss to Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown was asked what the team's emotions and mindset are like heading into Game 6. Brown said that the Boston Celtics have to try and forget the tough loss as soon as possible:

“Gotta have a short-term memory,” Brown said.

“We dropped the ball tonight. We couldn’t stay in front of anybody, couldn’t get a stop when we needed to, we missed a lot of wide-open shots, gave everything up that they wanted us to give up. And that was the story of the game.”

Also read: "MVP FOR A REASON" - Sixers fans are ecstatic as Joel Embiid takes them closer to the Eastern Conference Finals

Poll : 0 votes