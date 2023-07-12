MarJon Beauchamp Summer League stats: How has sophomore fared for Bucks so far

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted MarJon Beauchamp as the 24th overall pick in the 2022 draft but the 6-foot-7 player from Yakima Valley had a hard time cracking the rotation.

His college numbers were very impressive as he averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.5%, including 39.8% from the 3-point line.

In his rookie season, he averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 52 games. He also made an appearance in the playoffs but was only averaged 2.6 minutes in two games.

Clearly, there is talent to be unlocked and that is why MarJon Beauchamp is in the NBA Summer League roster.

In his first game against the Denver Nuggets, the talent started to show as he registered 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. In the following game against the Phoenix Suns, he had a similar outing in 31:18 minutes with 20 points, six rebounds, one steal and one block.

Teg🚨 @IQfor3 MarJon Beauchamp with 20 points and 6 rebounds on 54% shooting, has been a standout all Summer League. MarJon Beauchamp with 20 points and 6 rebounds on 54% shooting, has been a standout all Summer League. https://t.co/XhxIczEYnl

Unfortunately, Beachamp flopped against the Brooklyn Nets as he had zero points and just two assists and two rebounds in almost 23 minutes.

Milwaukee has been impressive overall as a team as it now owns a 2-1 record in the NBA Summer League. The Bucks still have one more game left against the Miami Heat.

MarJon Beauchamp has been working out with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated early in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo had time to go home to Greece to work on his game and he took MarJon Beauchamp with him.

It was a life-changing experience for Beauchamp as he saw how the NBA champion worked on his game:

"Day-to-day we wake up, go to the gym, lift, we'll get our core work in-- that is basically our day. We have the rest of the day to chill (and) whatever we want.

"It was a great experience to see how hard he works and it is showed me where I have to work to get to where he is. That was something that I feel that I will look back on my career. That's going to be the jump that I needed."

In Giannis We Trust @ShafftyBro Here is Marjon saying he feels like his time in Greece with Giannis he will look back on as the moment he made the leap. Here is Marjon saying he feels like his time in Greece with Giannis he will look back on as the moment he made the leap.😈😈😈 https://t.co/9jPiRj1rHo

With the way Beauchamp has been playing in the NBA Summer League, the incoming NBA sophomore looks to contribute more after one year of pro basketball experience.

