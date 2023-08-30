As one of the most recognizable owners in the NBA, Mark Cuban makes sure the team follows the culture of the Dallas Mavericks. Cuban shared an interesting detail about handling players who smoke too much marijuana on Patrick Beverley's podcast.

According to reports, the league has updated its rules about marijuana use and will no longer be penalizing players. This practice started in the 2019-20 season and has been officially part of the new CBA.

However, Cuban still doesn't support players who smoke too much marijuana. The Mavs owner admitted to trading away players for smoking too much marijuana, which disrupts the team's culture.

"No lie, I've traded guys because they smoke too much," Cuban said, "Teams get their own culture. If you got some young dudes on there that are just figuring out, smoke some but don't know what the team culture is, or the NBA culture is."

He added,

"And you got one dude that's just, you walk down the hall in the hotel and you know he's on that floor and there's no doubt about it. All of a sudden, these other kids start picking up on it. You see them coming out of the room, you see them red-eyed coming to practice. You don't want them going down that road."

Cuban goes on to talk about the limit to smoking marijuana,

"Everybody smokes, right? It's not about that. But there's smoking, there's how powerful the shit you're doing is, and then there's how much you do. If you get past that level, you have to look at the bigger picture. That's just not the culture."

As the team's owner, Mark Cuban is trying his best to keep the team's culture alive, and his main focus is to keep younger players on the right track.

Mark Cuban talks about Kyrie Irving's fit with the Mavs

Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving

Mark Cuban and the Mavs surprised the NBA when they traded for Kyrie Irving during the trade deadline. Many questioned the trade as they didn't see how Irving would fare well besides Luka Doncic. Through 20 games, they struggled on the court and Dallas didn't make it to the postseason.

Still, Cuban believes that the duo of Irving and Doncic can Texas to the next level,

"I started talking to people before the deal, everybody loved him..." Cuban said, "When you talk to people, people love Ky."

He added,

"And now that I've gotten to know Ky a lot better, that's who he is. Kyrie wants to think about things, Kyrie wants to connect to people, connect his history, know who he is and he just wants to take it to the next level."

Fans are excited to see Irving and the new-look roster for the Mavs next season. This time around, they'll have the entire season ahead of them to prove themselves.

