Mark Cuban calls out DOGE flaws, channels Donald Trump on handling inflation

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban highlighted the flaws in DOGE and expressed his thoughts on handling inflation. On Saturday, Cuban shared a TikTok on his X, formerly Twitter handle. The video criticized the new tariff changes introduced by President Donald Trump from the perspective of small business owners.

A fan challenged Mark Cuban's perspective and credited Trump with trying something different while asking the Mavs owner for his take on how he would pay the country's debt if it were on him.

The Shark Tank personality unleashed his entrepreneurial side and detailed his thoughts on debt, DOGE, and inflation.

"DOGE had the right idea. Reduce spending enough to slow down the economy," Cuban wrote. "Where DOGE screwed up is that they tried to do it all at once under the excuse the Dems would kill it."

"As long as those tariffs are in place , and active , it’s going to be hard for inflation to come down and for employment to stay up."

Mark Cuban highlighted that the tariff changes Donald Trump introduced on Wednesday would adversely affect the economy and raise interest rates. He remarked that unless the President came out and, in a week or two after the changes were active and removed the changes or replaced them with less inflationary alternatives, Howard Lutnick had the most chance of losing his seat as the US Secretary of Commerce.

Lastly, he urged the government to unveil a plan, if there was one, that would justify its decisions regarding the big commercial changes.

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban makes big statement on Anthony Davis-led roster

Earlier this year in February, the Luka Doncic to Lakers trade shocked the whole basketball world. The generational Slovenian talent was headed to Hollywood and Hollywood's big man, Anthony Davis, was headed to the Mavs in exchange.

Mark Cuban, who was known to have nothing to do with the Doncic trade, has now named Davis as a member of the "best big 3" in the league. Cuban appeared on the Stephen A. Smith show on Friday, where he talked about various topics, including the Donald Trump tariff change, Ja Morant and more.

During one segment, the show's host and ESPN's lead anchor, Stephen A. Smith, asked Mark Cuban for the reason behind Doncic's trade and the franchise's minority owner answered the question with praise for the Mavs roster.

"Nico decided that defense wins championships, and they thought that Anthony Davis would be a better anchor for our defense,” Cuban said (24:08). “And look, you know, the truth is, between AD, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, that's the best big three in the NBA."

The Mavericks are having a rough season with the majority of their core players out with injuries. Kyrie Irving is ruled out for the season after he tore his ACL last month and Dereck Lively and AD have just recently returned to the court and are still day-to-day.

The Mavs are currently holding the ninth seed in the West with a 38-40 record. With only four games remaining on their roster, they need to win at least two to make the Play-In tournament.

