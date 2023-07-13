Mark Cuban quips on proposing to his wife while reacting to Luka Doncic getting engaged: “Hell, no, let's go to Whataburger” 

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks have had an amazing offseason by resigning Kyrie Irving to a new deal and making free-agency moves to help them next season. During the offseason, Mavs star Luka Doncic took the chance to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes.

The famous entrepreneur said that he was happy with the moves Dallas did to give additional help to Doncic for next season.

"We're happy," Cuban said in an interview with Rachel Nichols at the NBA Summer League. "Bringing back Kyrie, Luka getting engaged, great draft. We're excited."

When Nichols asked Cuban if he has a gift ready for the All-Star player, he said:

"You know, I was talking to my wife about that. I don't know. I'm not good at that stuff, so I'll defer to her.... Hopefully he'll gove us a few months to decide."

When asked if he proposed like Luka, Cuban said:

"Hell, no. I was like, 'Let's go to Whataburger.'"

Mark Cuban chose to keep his personal life private. He and his wife, Tiffany Stewart, had a private wedding ceremony in Barbados in 2002.

The players' love for Kyrie Irving made Mark Cuban get to know him better

Kyrie Irving has had quite the journey around the NBA since winning a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Since then, he's played for different teams and has had issues off the court that got him in trouble. Mark Cuban and the Mavs surprised the league when they traded for him in February to give Doncic some much-needed help.

According to Cuban, he saw Irving as a likable guy after he got to know the NBA star. The team owner also said that Kyrie's relationship with other players made him understand the type of person the eight-time All-Star.

"Kyrie just loves basketball and loves going to games. I wasn't concerned about that," Cuban said. "But we traded for him because we wanted (him) to be a long-term piece.

"I think Kyrie's just misunderstood. Everybody sees all the noise and everything around him. But when you actually talk to him ... I like him, he's open, he's smart, he's always looking to learn things, and to me, he's an interesting guy that's just misunderstood.

"When he came to us after the trade, it was inevitable. After every game, there were multiple players going up and hugging him. Not just giving him high-fives, but like a real-honest-to-goodness, 'I-like-you' hug. And when you talk to players about him, they would say the same thing. And when you talked to our players after he got there, same thing."

Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 @MavsFilmRoom Mark Cuban says that prior to trading for Kyrie Irving, he didn’t realize just how much players around the league love KI. Says multiple Mavs players would give him a hug after every game.



Also said he and Jason Kidd made an effort to get to know Kyrie. Mark Cuban says that prior to trading for Kyrie Irving, he didn’t realize just how much players around the league love KI. Says multiple Mavs players would give him a hug after every game. Also said he and Jason Kidd made an effort to get to know Kyrie. https://t.co/36h3IXK2x0

Irving and the Mavs are expected to have a stellar season and make a return to the postseason.

