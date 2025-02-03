Mark Cuban's son Jake gets emotional as 14-year-old makes feelings known on Luka Doncic after shocking trade 

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has reacted subtly to the Luka Doncic trade. However, his 14-year-old son, Jake Cuban, has openly expressed his feelings about the surprise trade deal that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

Jake Cuban took to Instagram to express his sentiments on Luka Doncic's departure. On his Instagram Story, he reposted a post showing fans mourning Doncic's move to the Lakers, adding a crying emoji.

Jake Cuban reacted to a post showing Mavs fans mourning Luka Doncic's trade with the LA Lakers. (Credits: IG/Jake Cuban)

He also shared a throwback photo of himself and two friends wearing replica Mavericks jerseys bearing the No. 77 worn by the Slovenian basketball star.

"Rockin 77 till I die," Cuban wrote.

When asked by reporter Brown Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Mark Cuban's response was as brief as possible. It sparked a reaction from fans who saw it as a sign of him showing loyalty to the organization rather than the player he drafted seven years ago.

"MFFL," Cuban's response to the Dallas Morning News reporter.

Cuban has denied having any involvement in the trade. A quote attributed to him in 2020 about choosing either his wife or Luka Doncic has gone viral.

"If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka, catch me at my lawyer's office preparing for a divorce."

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison reportedly made the move, keeping coach Jason Kidd in the dark. While nearly everyone is still coming to terms with the eventdeal, time will tell who benefited most.

Former Maverick player reveals conversation with Mark Cuban over Luka Doncic's trade

Mark Cuban has publicly addressed the shocking Luka Doncic trade twice, denying involvement in the move. Despite his denials, fans remain skeptical. Former Mavericks player Chandler Parsons revealed on Monday's episode of "Run It Back" a conversation he had with Cuban via text message.

Mark Cuban and Chandler Parsons. (Credits: IMAGN)

The text message conversation revealed that he was equally surprised by the move as everyone else, including Parsons.

"I texted (Mark Cuban) and I said, 'I'm so confused.' He wrote back, 'That makes two of us."

The Lakers have acquired a prolific scorer in Luka Doncic, but the trade has come at the cost of experienced center Anthony Davis. The team is now exploring potential replacements to fill the void at the center position.

