Mark Jackson fired by ESPN after decade of working as NBA analyst for the broadcaster

ESPN has announced that they've let go of former NBA player Mark Jackson following a decade of working for them as a broadcaster. Alongside Jeff Van Gundy, the two were known to team up with veteran broadcaster, Mike Breen, broadcasting some NBA games.

Jackson joined ESPN following his stint with the Golden State Warriors, where he saw the potential of a young backcourt duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jackson had worked NBA games for ESPN from 2006-11 and returned to the network in 2014. ESPN has let go NBA analyst Mark Jackson, a source confirmed to @byajperez.Jackson had worked NBA games for ESPN from 2006-11 and returned to the network in 2014. pic.twitter.com/A7pxpza2fT

Van Gundy was the first to be let go by ESPN "in a round of cost-cutting layoffs". According to sources, the duo will be replaced by Doris Burke and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers.

"ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the NBA Finals," Andrew Marchand wrote. "Hiring Doc Rivers to join her and jettisoning Mark Jackson to the “B” team or off the network, The Post has learned. In the wake of Jeff Van Gundy’s firing in late June, ESPN set their eyes on making Burke the first woman TV analyst on the NBA Finals and hiring Rivers to join Hall of Fame play-by-player Mike Breen."

“ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the NBA Finals, hiring Doc Rivers to join her and jettisoning Mark Jackson to the “B” team or off the network, The Post has learned. In the wake of Jeff Van Gundy’s… Meet ESPN’s New Big 3:Mike BreenDoc RiversDoris Burke“ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the NBA Finals, hiring Doc Rivers to join her and jettisoning Mark Jackson to the “B” team or off the network, The Post has learned. In the wake of Jeff Van Gundy’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/vAI6eGAYfr " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/vAI6eGAYfr" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/vAI6eGAYfr

