Mark Jackson snubs his former star player Steph Curry from top 5 all-time point guards list

Since stepping away from his career as a broadcaster, Mark Jackson has broken into the NBA podcasting space. He recently put together an all-time list that snubbed a current star he is closely connected to.

During a recent episode of his Come and Talk 2 Me show, Jackson was asked to name his top five pure point guards of all time. The group included Hall of Fame talents such as Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. However, Steph Curry's name was one that never came up.

One reason why Mark Jackson might not have named him is because of the nature of the question. While Curry has played point guard his entire career, he is far from the traditional type. Due to this and how the game has changed, Jackson stuck with names from previous eras.

Jackson and Curry have close ties due to their time with the Golden State Warriors. He was coach for three seasons before eventually being replaced by Steve Kerr.

While Jackson was coach of the Warriors, Curry was slowly starting to make his rise to stardom. He had overcome a series of ankle injuries, and was showing flashes of the player we're accustomed to seeing today. Curry received the first All-Star nomination of his career during Jackson's final season in Golden State.

Mark Jackson has always been a huge supporter of Steph Curry

While Mark Jackson might not have put Steph Curry on this list, it does not mean he isn't a believer in his talent. Despite how things ended with him and the Golden State Warriors, he never held ill will towards the two-time MVP.

Over the years, Curry has also spoken highly of Jackson and the relationship they had during his coaching tenure. During an appearance on Andre Iguodala's Point Foward podcast, he touched on how much of a supporter his former coach was. Curry also detailed how Jackson helped him get through his first contract negotiations.

"Mark Jackson is in there, and he's like my biggest supporter and hype man in terms of my potential and what I can do," Curry said. "During training camp, going through all those negotiation conversations, he pulled me aside and talked to me."

As everyone knows, Curry and the Warriors would turn a corner after Mark Jackson was replaced as head coach. Under Kerr, they'd go on to win multiple championships and become the NBA's latest dynasty.

Jackson had a front row seat to his former team's success as he became a broadcasted after coaching. The former New York Knicks All-Star was part of ESPN's top broadcast team for years. Because of this, Jackson called multiple finals.

Even thoug things ended the way they did, Jackson always gave Curry and Golden State the proper credit they deserved.