"If I was there it'd be a legitimate chance because I'm not getting rid of talents like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant" - Mark Jackson still believes Brooklyn Nets can make a title run if the team "buys in"

When the Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency, it appeared the NBA had found its newest superteam. Looking at it now, the group is better off being in the "what if" category. They have never made it out of the second round of the postseason, and could look very different by the time the regular season rolls around.

At this point, it can be said that this iteration of the Brooklyn Nets has fallen way short of expectations. However, one former coach still feels the team can turn things around.

While on ESPN's First Take, former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson gave his thoughts on the current outlook in Brooklyn. From his perspective, if the stars were willing to buy in, they could make a legitimate run at the NBA championship.

"I don't know the inside working of the Nets, but if I was there, it'd be a legitimate chance because I'm not getting rid of talents like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. If we want to win, this is the best situation for us to win is having those two guys in uniform."

Would the Brooklyn Nets be title favorites if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving bought in?

If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to give it one more go, Brooklyn would certainly be in the mix to compete for a title. Even though other contenders in the Eastern Conference have either gotten healthy or improved, they still have the star talent to go toe-to-toe with any of them.

Along with Durant and Irving coming back, the Brooklyn Nets have a third All-Star on their roster that has still yet to debut. Adding Ben Simmons to the mix with the superstar duo gives them one of the best trios in the league. His ability to run the offense and defend all five positions should be a drastic upgrade to their lineup.

The Nets have all the pieces, they just need the two stars to buy into what they have built. Mark Jackson is spot on in thinking they could contend if they opted not to part ways with their two best players.

While the Nets might have everything on paper, it seems unlikely they could get Durant and Irving to have a change of heart. After weeks of both stars appearing in trade rumors, it seems the most likely outcome for Brooklyn is shipping them both out for a haul that can help them jumpstart the next phase of the franchise.

