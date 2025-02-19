Mark Williams breaks silence on dealing with rescinded trade due to failed physical before Lakers clash

The LA Lakers tried to pursue center Mark Williams following the trade for Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. However, the deal was rescinded after it was reported that Williams failed his physical.

Ad

This meant the transaction wasn't going through and the big man will stay and play for the Charlotte Hornets moving forward.

After weeks of various reports about the failed trade, Williams finally broke his silence. According to the former Duke center, the saga between the Lakers and Hornets seemed surprising to him. The big man is convinced that he shouldn't have failed the physical and claims to be healthy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I didn't think I had failed my physical. That didn't even cross my mind," Williams said, as per NBA on reddit. "The night I got traded I played hella minutes. I didn't think in any world that was possible. Since I've been back at the start of the year, I've played games with a lot of minutes."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Williams said that since the beginning of his career, the Hornets organization has been able to track every injury he has sustained.

"I feel like every injury I've had has been well-documented and I've recovered, and been 100% since. So, I don't know what went into that decision. I think that's up to them."

Ad

Since the attempted trade, Williams has not returned to Charlotte. He's been on the Hornets' injury report, and the organization has marked it as a personal absence. He's missed four straight games for the team that drafted him in 2022.

On Wednesday, the Hornets will play against the Lakers and Williams has been listed as probable. It will be the first game between the two teams since the trade deadline.

Also read: Why is Mark Williams trade rescinded? Major update on Lakers' transaction with Charlotte Hornets

Ad

Mark Williams' reputation is "on the line," said an insider

With all the fuss regarding the recent failed transaction between the Lakers and Hornets, NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne said Mark Williams' reputation is on the line. In the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective podcast," the ESPN reporter speculated what Williams' situation is like.

"He must feel pretty rejected," Shelbourne continued. "Got all the way to L.A., went through the physicals, they examined him, and then said, 'Nope, get on the plane, go home.' So yeah, he's got something to say. If you're Mark Williams, your reputation is on the line."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the upcoming bout against Los Angeles and Charlotte, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes it will be a revenge game for the big man.

The last time the two teams played against each other was on Jan. 27. In that game, Williams had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in a 112-107 loss.

Also read: Is Mark Williams playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest update on Hornets center's return after rescinded trade (Feb. 19)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback